US bank regulators back calls for UK-style standards

New York regulators have thrown their weight behind an effort to import from the UK an industry-led body to improve ethical standards in the wake of scandals in the City of London and on Wall Street.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is backing calls by US banks for their own version of the Banking Standards Board, the UK group set up by lenders following a parliamentary inquiry.

Of particular interest to the New York Fed is the BSB’s industry-wide annual survey, published for the second time last month. It revealed that despite tougher regulation, improved whistleblowing procedures and a statutory accountability regime, one in eight bankers say it is difficult to progress in their careers without “flexing ethical standards”. More than a third worry about the negative consequences of voicing any concerns.

“There’s a lot of discussion among [Wall Street] institutions about industry-wide measurement. And as a regulator we’re certainly encouraging that,” Michael Held, the New York Fed’s general counsel told the FT Banking Standards Conference in London on Thursday. “Reputational risk is something the financial services sector is now starting to focus on a bit more.”

The BSB, led by Colette Bowe, is just one example of initiatives to clean up the City after scandals such as the mis-selling of payment protection insurance and the rigging of Libor and foreign exchange benchmarks.

The body, which has no statutory backing, was created in 2015 by the seven biggest UK lenders in response to calls for improvement by the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards.

Dame Colette told the conference on Thursday the BSB has had several conversations in New York, along with France, the Netherlands and Malaysia. But she stressed that it was up to banks in those countries to set up their own version rather than the BSB franchise its operations or open branches in different countries.

“Something like the BSB, if it’s going to work, has to be set up with the industry on the ground — it’s the opposite of dropping something in from the top. I hope our colleagues in New York, with our assistance, will find a way of doing something, but what that ‘something’ is has to come out of their world, not ours,” she said.

Bankers in the US have still not thrown off their toxic mantle with the general voting public, with episodes such as the Wells Fargo bogus accounts debacle adding to animosity.

Meanwhile, US banks must grapple with the uncertainty of the direction of the administration of Donald Trump. The president pledged to stop the nexus between Wall Street and Washington but has appointed two former senior Goldman Sachs bankers to top positions and has vowed to roll back certain parts of reforms put in place after the financial crisis.

Back in the UK, despite the best efforts of regulators, politicians and the BSB, banks are still dogged by mis-steps. Jes Staley, chief executive of Barclays, is being investigated for allegedly trying to uncover the identity of a whistleblower, while Bank of England deputy governors had to step down amid a conflict of interest controversy.

Dame Colette declined to comment on individual instances but said it was vital that executives fostered a culture where speaking up was encouraged.

“This is not necessarily about whistleblowing, but just saying something is wrong. I’m not talking about fraud or wrongdoing, but just that ‘we could be doing this better’.”

“You’ve got to live what you say,” she added.

Additional reporting by Laura Noonan in London