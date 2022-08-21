A new season of Tech Tonic asks whether crypto and its supporting technology - the blockchain - have a future following a market crash. In the first episode of this five-part series, FT columnist and host Jemima Kelly casts a sceptical eye on what led to the boom in digital assets and their subsequent collapse. She assesses the damage with the FT’s digital assets correspondent Scott Chipolina, and hears from big-time bitcoin investor Michael Saylor, Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer, and crypto YouTuber, Wajahat Mughal.

Check out stories and up-to-the-minute news from the FT’s technology team at ft.com/technology The FT’s Cryptofinance Hub is at https://www.ft.com/cryptofinance Scott Chipolina’s reporting can be found at https://www.ft.com/scott-chipolina

