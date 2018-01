Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The collapse of Carillion, the UK construction and services group, has sent shock waves through British industry and prompted an investigation into how investors and ministers failed to spot the warning signs. Matthew Vincent discusses the political and economic fallout with the FT’s Gill Plimmer, Gemma Tetlow and Jim Pickard

