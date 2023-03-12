Geography class: HS2 rail project delayed by 2 years to save costs
Changing spaces
HS2 rail project delayed by 2 years to save costs
Outline the government’s proposed delays to infrastructure projects including HS2
To what extent will a delay lead to greater regional inequality, particularly the north-south divide?
The government’s ‘levelling up’ strategy is the only way to reduce spatial inequality across the UK. Discuss
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
