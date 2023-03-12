This article with suggested questions picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Changing spaces

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

HS2 rail project delayed by 2 years to save costs

Outline the government’s proposed delays to infrastructure projects including HS2

To what extent will a delay lead to greater regional inequality, particularly the north-south divide?

The government’s ‘levelling up’ strategy is the only way to reduce spatial inequality across the UK. Discuss

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun