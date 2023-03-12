© Leon Neal/Getty Image
Specification:

  • Changing spaces

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

HS2 rail project delayed by 2 years to save costs

  • Outline the government’s proposed delays to infrastructure projects including HS2

  • To what extent will a delay lead to greater regional inequality, particularly the north-south divide?

  • The government’s ‘levelling up’ strategy is the only way to reduce spatial inequality across the UK. Discuss

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

