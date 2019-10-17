Venezuela was elected to the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday despite being denounced by the UN’s own human rights commissioner for massive abuses including “arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment, sexual violence, killings and enforced disappearance”.

Venezuela took one of the two Latin American seats on offer while Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil, which also has a dubious human rights record, took the other. The only other Latin American candidate was Costa Rica, which has a relatively good record but only threw its name into the hat this month in a last-minute bid to thwart Venezuela.

Russia, China, Cuba and other leftist allies voted for Venezuela at the UN General Assembly — a reminder once again that despite a concerted nine-month US-led effort to remove him from power, President Nicolás Maduro retains international support.



The UN still regards him as Venezuela’s legitimate ruler even though some 50 countries covering most of the Americas and Europe have recognised opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country’s rightful interim leader, saying Mr Maduro secured power last year on the basis of fraudulent elections.

The ballot exposed flaws in the UN’s voting system. New members are chosen from five regional blocs. Often, countries in those blocs agree among themselves not to compete against each other. That is what happened in Latin America this year, where there were only two seats up for grabs and two candidates — Venezuela and Brazil — until Costa Rica’s late entry on October 3.

“This should be a wake-up call to all democratic UN member states to either start taking this council’s function seriously or to consider abolishing it altogether,” the Human Rights Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, said on twitter.

The UN’s 47-member Human Right Council was set up in 2006 with a mandate to “uphold the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights”.

Venezuela's vice-president Delcy Rodriguez shows the UN charter as she addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City last month © Reuters

The General Assembly votes new members on to it. Countries can serve two consecutive three-year terms before stepping down for at least a year. On Thursday, the Assembly chose 14 new members.

This is not the first time that controversial candidates have made it on to the Council. China, Eritrea, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and Cuba have all sat on it, as has Venezuela. The US has turned its back on the Council, describing it as “an embarrassment”.

Writing in Foreign Policy this week, Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, noted a deliberate campaign by countries with poor rights records to fill the Council’s seats.

“The world’s repressive governments are all too willing to have one of their own blocking global efforts to enforce human rights,” he said.

In July, UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet released a damning report on Venezuela’s human rights record.

“As our report makes clear, essential institutions and the rule of law in Venezuela have been profoundly eroded,” she said at the time, describing the number of apparent extrajudicial killings in the country as “shockingly high”. By the government’s own admission, nearly 5,300 people were killed in 2018 for “resistance to authority”.