The row over Number 10 parties during the 2020 lockdown
Boris Johnson’s future hung in the balance after more revelations about lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street led the prime minister to apologise for his behaviour
This week we’re devoting the episode to the “partygate” row which has blown up in Westminster. After the prime minister revealed he attended a party, calls for his resignation grew in and outside of the Tory party. Can he survive? Does his fate lie in the hands of a senior civil servant? Will Rishi Sunak walk out of the cabinet? And where does the story go next?
We’ll be unpacking all the news and drama with a top line-up of guests: political editor George Parker, chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley and special guest Hannah White, deputy director of the Institute for Government think-tank.
Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity
Audio: BBC
