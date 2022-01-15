This week we’re devoting the episode to the “partygate” row which has blown up in Westminster. After the prime minister revealed he attended a party, calls for his resignation grew in and outside of the Tory party. Can he survive? Does his fate lie in the hands of a senior civil servant? Will Rishi Sunak walk out of the cabinet? And where does the story go next?

We’ll be unpacking all the news and drama with a top line-up of guests: political editor George Parker, chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley and special guest Hannah White, deputy director of the Institute for Government think-tank.

Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity

Audio: BBC

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.