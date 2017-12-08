Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

After 12 years of relative calm, 2017 was a shocking wake-up call for the UK with 36 deaths from four terror attacks — the deadliest year since the 7/7 London bombings.

With the release of the official report on this year’s attacks in Manchester and London, the UK’s security services were this week given a sharp reminder of the enormous challenge they face in tackling a new generation of lone wolf extremists, often radicalised online and increasingly difficult to detect.

“Up to the beginning of this year, the security and intelligence services had their hands around this issue,” says one former security official. “We have to rethink what we need to do to get our hands back around this problem.”

Despite this challenge, David Anderson, the former terror legislation watchdog who wrote the report, concludes that there is “no cause for despair”. But his recommendations indicate just how much MI5 and the wider UK security apparatus will have to change if they are to ensure the future is less bloody than the past 12 months.

Mr Anderson’s report captures the dramatic increase in the UK’s terror threat, highlighting concerns that with a watch list of 3,000 people, and a longer list of 20,000 individuals who have been investigated in the past, MI5 and the intelligence agencies are swamped with leads.

Even when a suspect is clearly on MI5’s radar — as was the case with London Bridge attack ringleader Khuram Butt, whose investigation was suspended just two months before he and two accomplices struck — the security services can find it impossible to eliminate the threat.

The threat . . . is not just from foreign fighters but also from this large community of radicalised individuals within our communities

One of the reasons for this is the difficulty in detecting the new style of low-tech, Islamist extremist attacks which can take days, rather than months, to plan.

In his report Mr Anderson also singles out the new problems posed by the proliferation of extremist material online, the use of hire vehicles for terror attacks and the ease of purchasing bomb making material.

Michael Chertoff, the former US homeland security secretary, calls the new threat “Terrorism 3.0”, which seldom relies on direction from senior jihadis in conflict zones like Iraq and Syria, making it difficult for agents to detect.

Rob Wainwright, executive director of Europol, the European policing co-ordinator, says: “The threat . . . is not just from foreign fighters but also from this large community of radicalised individuals within our communities.

“That represents a diversified threat, one that’s quite difficult to identify. Any one individual in that community is capable of one day hiring a truck and the next day killing 85 people, as happened in Nice.”

For Britain’s spymasters at MI5, MI6 and GCHQ, this challenge is made all the more challenging by growing threats from cyber attacks and foreign aggressors like Russia, Iran and North Korea.

More money is not necessarily the answer. Although the Metropolitan Police is arguing for more funding to counter terrorism, MI5 received a big increase in its budget two years ago and is already expanding its staff from 4,000 to 5,000.

Instead, much of the focus is likely to be on cultural changes within the security services and the wider application of technology to try and eliminate the threat.

In the case of the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi, an MI5 data search had reidentified him as a suspect but, tragically, he detonated his backpack bomb, killing 22 people, nine days before a scheduled meeting to discuss what to do next.

Not everyone is convinced that technology alone is the answer. “This isn’t just about developing a clever algorithm,” says Nigel Inkster, a former assistant chief at MI6 and now a senior adviser at the think-tank IISS. “At some point you have to make a decision about putting human beings on a case.”

The far bigger shift for an organisation which, by its very nature is designed to be secretive, is how an agency like MI5 opens up, and collaborates with, other bodies and agencies.

Citing the example of the London Bridge attackers, who all lived in areas of the capital’s east end, Mr Anderson says: “Had neighbourhood policing in Barking or Ilford had a keener understanding of people of interest they might have done their jobs in a different way, which might have made a difference to a national security investigation.”

He adds that companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google, which have a wealth of data and information, need to share suspicious patterns of browsing and purchasing more readily.

“It’s about making sure our intelligence agencies are fully up to speed with the techniques [companies] use,” he says.