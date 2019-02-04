The multibillionaire founder of Ineos, the UK energy and petrochemicals group, has attacked the government’s rules on fracking, claiming they have “no basis in science” and risk doing “long-term and irreparable damage to the economy”.

Jim Ratcliffe described regulations that force companies to suspend fracking if they trigger earth tremors exceeding 0.5 on the Richter seismic scale as “unworkable”.

Ineos has rights to explore for shale gas in parts of the north of England and the East Midlands. It argues that companies fracking in the US — where the country’s energy system has been transformed by the practice — are governed by a much looser regime but one which is still considered safe.

“The limit within the United States is typically set at 4.0 — a level that the US Environmental Protection Agency feels is safe and will not lead to any damage to land, property or people,” Sir Jim, Britain’s richest man, said on Monday.

He accused the UK government of lacking a “basic understanding of the Richter scale” and warned that a failure to support Britain’s fledgling shale gas industry would leave the country’s energy policy reliant on wind and gas imports from countries “which are potentially unstable”.

The Cuadrilla fracking site at Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, Lancashire © Danny Lawson/PA

Sir Jim’s comments echoed similar pleas from the chief executive of Cuadrilla, another company that wants to commercially frack for gas in the UK. Cuadrilla was forced to pause work at a site near Blackpool on several occasions last year after fracking tests triggered earth tremors exceeding 0.5 on the Richter scale. So far the government has rebuffed the industry’s entreaties for a relaxation of the system.

Peter Styles, professor emeritus of applied and environmental geophysics at Keele University, who advised the government on its fracking rules, said the 0.5 Richter scale level is the point at which earthquakes “stop being associated with the fracking process and start being associated with faults moving”.

“From then on in, you potentially are seeing faults move and those faults will produce bigger earthquakes,” Professor Styles said.

However, he added that his recommendations to government, when ministers were drawing up the rules, were more nuanced and depended on other factors, such as how the company responded and how long it stopped fracking. “It could actually have meant we allowed up to a magnitude of 1.5 earthquake depending on how those processes fitted together,” Prof Styles added.

Hydraulic fracturing — or fracking — involves pumping water, sand and chemicals deep under the ground at high pressure to release gas from rock formations. It is strongly opposed by environmental groups in the UK.

Dr Doug Parr, UK chief scientist for Greenpeace, said on Monday that the industry had found it “impossible to frack safely in the UK, and so they want permission to frack unsafely”.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy did not respond to requests for comment.