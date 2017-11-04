Opinion today: A dire week in British politics

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

This article is from today’s FT Opinion email. Sign up to receive a daily digest of the big issues straight to your inbox.

Whenever Theresa May might think matters could not get any worse, they always seem to. A cascade of sexual harassment allegations has engulfed Westminster this week, sweeping away Sir Michael Fallon from the Ministry of Defence, putting several MPs under investigation and raising questions about the future of other serving ministers. The stories are likely continue to emerge while the electorate looks on.

In FT Weekend, our editorial argues that the UK’s reputation is suffering from its inept political leadership. On Brexit, the state of the economy and the misconduct allegations, there is a lack of decisive action that is deepening the sense that the country is adrift. Yet as Sir John Major and Gordon Brown’s administrations taught us, unsustainable situations have a habit of being surprisingly sustainable.

The decaying physical condition of the Palace of Westminster is an irresistible metaphor for the crisis at the heart of the UK’s political institutions. Bronwen Maddox has written about how British politics is profoundly destabilised and argues that the current situation might result in lasting change. As well as the problems with working conditions, she argues parliament is also struggling to fulfil its basic role of legislating and holding the government to account.

Much like the MPs’ expenses scandal, there is a danger that the sexual harassment imbroglio adversely affects how the electorate views its representatives. MPs must realise how problematic the situation currently is and act accordingly. So far, Westminster appears stuck on the back foot.

Best of the rest

The Bank of England’s Rate of Change — Wall Street Journal editorial board

Can Republicans Escape Trump in 2020? — Ross Douthat in the New York Times

The cancer of Islamist extremism spreads around the world — Fareed Zakaria in The Washington Post

Cradle of democracy? Westminster is more like Goodfellas without the guns — Marina Hyde in The Guardian

How the G.O.P. Tax Bill Could Benefit Trump — John Cassidy in the New Yorker

What you’ve been saying

Nuclear reactions inside stars spell romance to me — letter from Charles Day in the US

“Ultimately, the oxygen in water and the carbon in diamonds — mined and synthetic — were formed by nuclear reactions inside stars. Colour me physicist, but that’s romantic enough for me.”

Comment from TK on Panda Diplomacy from China’s soft power comes with a very hard edge by FT View

“ ‘Anyone who has worked closely with these animals will, however, tell you they can be vicious.’ I think the FT has gone too far with the panda metaphor, at least in this story about China. ‘Vicious’ is a word that well suits human behaviour; pandas, not so much. Indeed, using the word to describe any wild animals is just plain silly. Animals (big and small) will defend their territory from intruders and will be particularly aggressive when killing prey or defending their territory and/or young. Is it not natural, then, that they do not take kindly to intrusions or perceived threats to the habitats on which they depend.? This is not ‘vicious’ so much as it is ‘defensive’.”

Stand up for democratic values under attack — letter from Prof Nick Bosanquet in York

“Mr Wolf is right to point to the need for more inclusive economic policies, but we need a more immediate initiative to make the case for freedom and democracy. It is striking that President Xi Jinping’s total rejection of such values on behalf of 1bn of the most able people on the planet has passed without any comment from western leaders. There are personal values crucial to dignity and creativity which go beyond the short-term economic issues. It is time for an association of democracies across continents to defend these values.”

Join us: American diplomacy in a disordered world

Gideon Rachman, the FT’s chief foreign affairs commentator, and William J Burns, former US deputy secretary of state, will discuss the world in the Trump era in London on November 13. Buy tickets here.

Today’s opinion

David Gardner: The perilous path to statehood is best taken slowly

A region must have a conclusive consensus among its own people on becoming independent

John Mollo, costume designer, 1931-2017

The man who gave us Darth Vader’s menacing black disguise

Person in the News: Jay Powell: a safe pair of hands takes over the Fed

He is the first non-economist to head the US central bank in decades

Breakaway states and democracy

Catalonia, Brexit, Cameroon — passions over sovereignty challenge the integrity of the state

Henry Mance: Gavin Williamson may be a novice, but there are worse things

The new defence secretary was a controversial pick but hiring is rarely about expertise

Stephen King: Why interest rate decisions are deliberately ambiguous

Central bankers do not know what determines inflation, though few will admit it

Free Lunch: The good, the bad and the ugly of US tax reform

Some fears have gone unrealised but this is still a missed opportunity — and worse

Undercover Economist: A way to poke Facebook off its uncontested perch

It is not easy to see how a social media competitor could tempt us to migrate together

Lex: Apple: inflation expectation

Demand for the expensive iPhone is good news, but so is the wide price range

Glenn Hubbard: Jay Powell’s appointment is just the start

Naming a new Fed chair is a chance to rethink the role of the US central bank

FT View

FT View: The Gupta scandal reaches British banks

HSBC is the latest group to be embroiled in the South African saga

FT View: The high price of inept political leadership

A sexual harassment scandal at Westminster deepens Britain’s drift

The Big Read

The Big Read: Trump under siege from Mueller as he travels to Asia

The first indictments from the Russia collusion probe have put American democracy on trial