Will determination to firm up the Paris pact survive the global energy crisis?

Gideon talks to Leslie Hook, the FT’s environment correspondent, about what to expect from the UN climate change conference in Glasgow. Will determination to give teeth to the Paris accord survive the global energy crisis?

Clips: UN; ITV News; Reuters


