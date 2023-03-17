Why was the chancellor buoyed by forecasts that the UK would avoid a technical recession when the economy is still set to shrink? We dissect the economic and political implications of Jeremy Hunt’s Budget, including his giveaway on pension limits - set to benefit the country’s richest - which Labour seized on as helping the wrong people.

Presented by George Parker, with economics editor Chris Giles, political columnist Stephen Bush, consumer editor Claer Barrett and special guest Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Manuela Saragossa. The sound engineer was Breen Turner

Claer Barrett’s new book is What They Don’t Teach You About Money: Habits to get you unstuck and on the road to financial freedom Order the book here

