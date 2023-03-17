Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Why was the chancellor buoyed by forecasts that the UK would avoid a technical recession when the economy is still set to shrink? We dissect the economic and political implications of Jeremy Hunt’s Budget, including his giveaway on pension limits - set to benefit the country’s richest - which Labour seized on as helping the wrong people.

Presented by George Parker, with economics editor Chris Giles, political columnist Stephen Bush, consumer editor Claer Barrett and special guest Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Manuela Saragossa. The sound engineer was Breen Turner

Claer Barrett’s new book is What They Don’t Teach You About Money: Habits to get you unstuck and on the road to financial freedom Order the book here

-Follow @GeorgeParker @StephenBush @ClaerB

-Subscribe to FT UK politics newsletter

-Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

-View our accessibility guide


View our accessibility guide.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this podcast

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.