Polls ahead of Wednesday’s election in Pakistan show a dead heat between Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party led by the country’s former cricket captain Imran Khan. The election should be Pakistan’s only second transition from one civilian administration to another, but it has also been called one of the country's dirtiest in recent years. Jyotsna Singh talks to Kiran Stacey about the election's importance and what to expect afterwards.





