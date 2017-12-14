The Financial Times Money Show brings you engaging insight into personal finance. Claer Barrett, her team and leading industry commentators dissect the week’s news and discuss how it will affect you and your pocket. Produced by Lucy Warwick-Ching.
FT Money presenter Claer Barrett and guests discuss whether or not Bitcoin deserves a place in your investment portfolio and why restaurant service charges leave a bad taste in the mouth. Finally, why we might all be renting used cars in the future instead of buying.
