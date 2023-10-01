We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.

Specification:

Market failure, rational behaviour, government intervention

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Rishi Sunak considers move to ban smoking for next generation

Define negative externality

Explain what is meant by rational behaviour

With reference to cigarette smoking, outline two ways in which the government intervenes in the market to nudge individuals’ behaviour in a particular direction

Using a diagram(s), evaluate whether banning smoking is necessary given the price elasticity of demand for cigarettes

Explain what is meant by the “nanny state”

Analyse the unintended consequences associated with an outright ban on smoking

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College