  • Market failure, rational behaviour, government intervention

Rishi Sunak considers move to ban smoking for next generation

  • Define negative externality

  • Explain what is meant by rational behaviour

  • With reference to cigarette smoking, outline two ways in which the government intervenes in the market to nudge individuals’ behaviour in a particular direction

  • Using a diagram(s), evaluate whether banning smoking is necessary given the price elasticity of demand for cigarettes

  • Explain what is meant by the “nanny state”

  • Analyse the unintended consequences associated with an outright ban on smoking

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

