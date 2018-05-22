Congressional Republicans are mounting a rebellion over Donald Trump’s move to patch up trade relations with Beijing, drawing up legislation that would block the White House’s attempt to rescue a Chinese telecoms group pushed to the brink by US sanctions.

The revolt, led by Florida senator Marco Rubio, is a sign of mounting scepticism inside the Republican party over the president’s trade brinkmanship with China.

Mr Trump’s aides are negotiating a deal that would lift US sanctions against ZTE Corp, the Shenzhen-based group accused of selling sensitive technologies to Iran and North Korea, in exchange for wholesale senior management changes and payment of another large fine.

Among the options, Mr Trump said on Tuesday, was fining ZTE $1.3bn. The company was fined $1.2bn by the US last year.

Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, has made the rescue of ZTE a condition for a broader trade deal. The multinational was forced to halt operations after the US commerce department announced a seven-year ban on sourcing chips and other parts from the US.

Sadly China is out-negotiating the administration [and] winning the trade talks right now

Beijing on Tuesday announced it would cut tariffs on auto imports from 25 per cent to 15 per cent on July 1, a move seen by some analysts as a concession to Mr Trump following his U-turn on ZTE.

Mr Rubio, who has been leading Republican opposition to a ZTE deal since Mr Trump first ordered a reversal in policy last week, said changes in management, fines and other ideas floated as part of a deal were not enough.

“Sadly China is out-negotiating the administration [and] winning the trade talks right now,” Mr Rubio wrote on Twitter. “They have avoided tariffs [and] got a ZTE deal without giving up anything meaningful in return.”

Mr Rubio is not alone in his concern. Congressional committees last week passed bipartisan measures tying the ZTE punishment to funding bills, and the Senate’s powerful banking committee on Tuesday passed a measure that would prevent Mr Trump from modifying ZTE’s punishment for at least a year.

Mr Trump on Tuesday said he had not yet reached a deal with China over ZTE’s fate and insisted his administration was re-examining the company’s punishment only because Mr Xi had asked him to.

Administration officials liken Mr Xi’s ZTE request to interventions Mr Trump often made on behalf of US companies with other foreign leaders.

“The objective [of the original punishment] was not to put ZTE out of business, the objective was to make sure that they abide by our sanctions programmes,” Steven Mnuchin, the US Treasury secretary, told Congress on Tuesday, adding that any deal would address long-running national security concerns about ZTE within US intelligence.

The dispute comes as Republicans in Congress are hardening their line against Beijing’s efforts to acquire US technology. This includes advancing legislation that would give the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US greater power to review inbound Chinese investment for its national security implications.

William Reinsch, who served as undersecretary of commerce for export administration during the Clinton administration, said Congress’ power to stop any ZTE deal was limited. He also predicted that much of the current opposition would evaporate once details of the new punishment became clear.

“If the president is determined [opponents in Congress] would need a veto-proof majority, and I don’t think they would get that,” Mr Reinsch said. “Because they are not getting [ZTE] off the hook completely that will muddy the votes enough.”

Still, he said Mr Trump’s unusual intervention in what was originally a non-political enforcement case has rightfully raised concerns on Capitol Hill.

“People that put law enforcement first are steaming about this because it basically says law enforcement is negotiable and for sale,” he said. “And that’s not a message that anyone in law enforcement wants to send any time . . . especially to China.”

The ZTE pushback has also been viewed by some as a sign Republican concerns over Mr Trump’s trade agenda is getting more pronounced. Fear about China is an area of bipartisan agreement on Capitol Hill, they noted.

“In a polarised time, concern about China and national security seems to be a rare bipartisan unifying force,” said Philip Levy, a former trade adviser to President George W Bush, who is now at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. “If I were the administration, I’d be worried.”