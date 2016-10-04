Nissan seeks telematics van sales boost

Nissan is to install driver-monitoring technology in its vans across Europe, as it aims to capitalise on the region’s booming deliveries market and seeks to close the gap on larger rivals.

The Japanese carmaker will on Tuesday announce a deal with Telogis, a telematics provider owned by Verizon Communications of the US, to install software that tracks vehicles’ performance and location in real time.

Nissan is hoping its use of the technology will help increase van sales and boost its share of the EU light commercial vehicles market, where it was the ninth-largest manufacturer by unit sales last year, trailing far behind the likes of Renault, Ford and Peugeot, according to figures from Acea, the European carmakers’ trade body.

Telematics, which can detect not only where a vehicle is but how it is being driven, helps fleet managers lower costs and increase efficiency by cutting down on unnecessary journeys.

Evidence from across the industry shows that van drivers also behave differently — turning off engines during deliveries and driving more conservatively, for example — when they know there is “Big Brother” technology watching them.

Demand for deliveries is increasing across Europe as more consumers order goods online, while expecting shorter waiting periods.

At the same time, restrictions on heavy goods lorries in some city centres are leaving an opening for smaller vans.

Several European cities, including Berlin, London and Paris, have banned heavily polluting vehicles, including lorries, from city centres, as part of efforts to improve air quality.

“Big cities around the world are banning [polluting] vehicles from the centre,” said Philippe Guerin-Boutaud, head of light vans at Nissan. “This will totally reshape the transportation and goods industries in the years to come.”

Sales of light commercial vehicles — defined in the EU as those weighing less than 3.5 tonnes — rose 14.2 per cent in the region in the first six months of 2016 compared with the same period last year, according to figures from Acea.

Nissan reported market-leading growth of 23 per cent in its unit sales of such vans in the first half of 2016.

The company hopes that its battery powered vans, combined with more connected technology, will help increase its market share.

About 85 per cent of goods in Europe are transported over a distance of less than 150km — the same range that Nissan’s electric vans can travel on a single charge.

Telematics technology will be fitted to Nissan’s e-NV200 vans, as well as its light commercial vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.

Nissan will offer the technology later in the year in some of its cars, including the battery-powered Leaf.

Telematics has been slower to take off in the consumer market, in spite of offers from insurance providers that careful drivers will receive a cut in their premiums if they agree to install the technology.