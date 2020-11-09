President-elect Joe Biden will face a power struggle between liberal and progressive Democrats

President-elect Joe Biden will face a power struggle between liberal and progressive Democrats, and how will a Biden administration handle a trade deal between the US and the UK? The FT’s Sebastian Payne and Aime Williams explain how the internal market bill plays an important role. Plus, shopping centre landlord Westfield is threatening tenants with legal action over unpaid rents.





