How to Lead
Sir Harpal Kumar, CEO of Cancer Research UK (charity), talks about how he steered a merger, in our weekly series How to Lead
Latest stories
Here is a round-up of recent features from FT Work and Careers.
- After two decades of liberalisation, regulators in China are closing down foreign partnerships.
- What are the six things women must pretend they cannot do?
- Corporate reception areas used to be designed to intimidate visitors. Now you may find pinball machines and work spaces.
- In these uncertain times, kindness among colleagues matters now more than ever.
- Find out why Insead business school in France has suspended its MBA welcome week.
- From subjects on courage to moral leadership, academics and students choose the best books to kick-start your business school journey.
Andrew Hill and Jonathan Moules are away
Professor's picks
Every week a business school professor or academic recommends useful FT articles.
Edgar Whitley, associate professor (reader) in information systems at the London School of Economics Department of Management selects:
UK creates new ‘settled status’ for EU citizens after Brexit The UK Home Office has provided details about how EU citizens and their families can obtain ‘settled status’ in the UK, meaning that post-Brexit they will be able to stay in the country. Evidence of the new settled status will be given to EU citizens in digital form only, with no physical document,
The process relies on digital technologies and illustrates, for future business leaders, the challenges that any digital innovation faces, such as the following:
- How to ensure that the process is accessible to users – in this case the service will be supported by an app which may not work on all smartphones.
- How to maintain data accuracy.
Ask the academics
Test your knowledge
