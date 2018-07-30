Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

A message to our readers

The Business school newsletter will be taking a break in August. We will be back on Monday, September 3.

In the meantime, thank you for reading our newsletter and have a great summer.

How to Lead

Sir Harpal Kumar, CEO of Cancer Research UK (charity), talks about how he steered a merger, in our weekly series How to Lead

Professor's picks

Edgar Whitley, associate professor (reader) in information systems at the London School of Economics Department of Management selects:

UK creates new ‘settled status’ for EU citizens after Brexit The UK Home Office has provided details about how EU citizens and their families can obtain ‘settled status’ in the UK, meaning that post-Brexit they will be able to stay in the country. Evidence of the new settled status will be given to EU citizens in digital form only, with no physical document,

The process relies on digital technologies and illustrates, for future business leaders, the challenges that any digital innovation faces, such as the following:

How to ensure that the process is accessible to users – in this case the service will be supported by an app which may not work on all smartphones.

How to maintain data accuracy.

Ask the academics

Got a question for leading business school experts? Send it to bschool@ft.com and we will publish the best replies in future newsletters.

