Congress reconvened on Wednesday night to certify Joe Biden’s election victory after pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol

Congressional leaders reconvened on Wednesday night to certify Joe Biden’s victory in November’s presidential election, defying pro-Trump rioters who attempted to scupper the process by storming the Capitol earlier in the day. The FT’s US managing editor, Peter Spiegel, reports on a frantic day in Washington.





