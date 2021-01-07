Print this page

Congress reconvened on Wednesday night to certify Joe Biden’s election victory after pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol

Congressional leaders reconvened on Wednesday night to certify Joe Biden’s victory in November’s presidential election, defying pro-Trump rioters who attempted to scupper the process by storming the Capitol earlier in the day. The FT’s US managing editor, Peter Spiegel, reports on a frantic day in Washington. 


Further reading:

Angry mobs of Trump supporters interrupt transfer of power

https://www.ft.com/content/9a37c259-f7c8-4cca-9a00-83e7e5b9287d


‘Blue wave’ trade back on after Georgia Senate poll

https://www.ft.com/content/15c8d75b-07dd-4382-8b98-bcc8fa0c900a


New York Stock Exchange reverse course again on China delistings

https://www.ft.com/content/83cd59a9-05ba-4639-8ee4-2cb6c04e89e2



See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast