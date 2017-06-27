Daily briefing: US forecast cut, cyber strike and Wolf on populism

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Donald Trump’s struggle to deliver a fiscal stimulus this year has prompted the International Monetary Fund to cut back its growth forecasts for the US economy — just months after it boosted its outlook on hopes of a policy overhaul. Following slow progress by the White House and Capitol Hill on long-mooted tax reforms, the fund on Tuesday lowered its prediction for gross domestic product growth this year to 2.1 per cent, down from an earlier forecast of 2.3 per cent. The fund reduced its growth outlook for 2018 to 2.1 per cent from 2.5 per cent.

It also delivered a highly sceptical assessment of the administration’s growth predictions, pouring cold water on White House claims that its policies would help deliver a sustained 1 percentage point acceleration in annual growth.

Part of the scepticism stems from the GOP’s failure to pass healthcare reform, which is seen as a precursor to any tax reform because of the massive cuts to public services the Republican plan entails. On Tuesday, Republican leaders were forced to delay a vote on the GOP healthcare bill, the day after a non-partisan government agency said it would cause 22m more people to lose their insurance. (FT, NYT)

Major cyber attack hits global businesses and Ukraine government

Some of the world’s largest companies including WPP, Rosneft, Merck and AP Moller-Maersk have confirmed that they have been hit by a large-scale cyber attack that also took critical government and bank infrastructure in Ukraine offline on Tuesday. The ransomware attack bears similarities to WannaCry, which infected hundreds of thousands of computers in 150 countries last month, according to cyber security experts. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the latest attack. (FT)

EU fines Google €2.42bn

Brussels has hit Google with a €2.42bn antitrust fine for abusing its dominance in search, a decision with potentially far-reaching implications for both the tech sector and already-strained transatlantic relations. (FT)

Nestlé plans $21bn buyback amid activist pressure

Switzerland’s Nestlé has announced a share buyback programme worth up to SFr20bn ($21bn), just days after US activist investor Daniel Loeb took a stake in the company and called for a shake-up of “its old ways”. (FT)

The Queen gets a raise

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is to receive an 8 per cent boost to her income after her property portfolio reported record annual profits. The Crown Estate, which manages a £12.4bn property portfolio on behalf of the monarchy, reported an 8.1 per cent rise in net income to £328.8m for the year to March. (FT)

Eurozone recovery

Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, says he is confident of the eurozone’s recovery. His bullish assessment will probably fuel speculation that monetary stimulus could be withdrawn. The euro climbed 0.7 per cent against the dollar — the highest since June 2014 — as he spoke. (FT)

Trump warns on Syria

The White House issued a late-night warning to Syria after claiming there was “potential evidence” the country was preparing for another chemical weapons attack. The US warned that Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad would pay a “heavy price”, drawing its own red line over the use of chemical weapons by Damascus. Many senior administration officials were caught flat-footed by the statement — but US secretary of state Rex Tillerson reportedly told his Russian counterpart. The warning came after Donald Trump met Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, with the leaders of the world’s largest democracies greeting each other with bear hugs before discussions focused on security co-operation. (FT, Daily Beast, NAR)

Brazil’s president indicted

President Michel Temer has been indicted for corruption, and is fending off calls for his resignation, marking the first time since the return of democracy in the 1980s that a leader of Latin America’s largest country has faced criminal charges. (FT)

Toshiba

The troubled Japanese company holds its annual meeting the day after the final stages in the sale of its memory chip business were thrown into disarray after Western Digital and US private equity group KKR resubmitted their joint bid for the $18bn prize. (FT)

The economic origins of the populist surge

Martin Wolf on how inequality and joblessness will fuel and sustain the wave of voters’ anger that is sweeping the west. (FT)

Industry’s internet-of-things digital revolution

The likes of GE and Siemens are investing billions in the industrial internet — but they will face major competition from tech giants and start-ups alike. (FT)

Fleeing Chechnya’s LGBT purge

The leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has declared that gay Chechens do not exist. This account of LGBT people who survived detention and torture and are now living undercover in Putin’s Russia shows otherwise. (New Yorker)

Counterproductive counterterrorism

In the wake of the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in the British city of Manchester, Muslims in the city are asking why they were not told that suicide bomber Salman Abedi had been reported to the authorities as a potential jihadi. Muslim leaders and experts say that counter terrorism needs to move beyond mosques and encompass the wider community. (Politico)

A Nobel Prize winner China can’t cherish

A friend of the terminally-ill political prisoner Liu Xiaobo laments that one of China’s greatest thinkers and pro-democracy activists is considered a criminal: “A voice so free and capable of such sharp analysis should have been cherished by a developing country trying to increase its “soft power” and improve its image.” (Quartz)

Snailed it!

A new study suggests scientists have uncovered a way to delete memories from snails’ brains — a discovery that could be used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder in humans. (Medical Daily)

Small business and India’s new sales tax

India's general sales tax will be introduced on July 1 but is anyone ready for it? Kiran Stacey talks to small business owners about what they think of it. (FT)