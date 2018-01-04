Vanguard has broken its own record as the world’s fastest-growing asset manager for a sixth successive year after pulling in more than $1bn in new business every day during 2017.

A preliminary estimate released by Vanguard on Thursday showed it attracted $368bn in net inflows last year, a 13.9 per cent increase on the $323bn gathered in 2016.

The record-breaking run has pushed Vanguard’s assets under management beyond $5tn, narrowing the gap in the battle for the title of world’s largest fund house with BlackRock, which controls about $6tn.

Vanguard and BlackRock have used low-cost index-tracking funds to appeal to an expanding army of investors that have grown disenchanted with the high fees and inconsistent performance of traditional active fund managers.

About 90 per cent of the new money gathered in 2017 by Vanguard went into its index-tracking funds.

BlackRock is expected this month to announce a company record for annual new business growth after reporting that its iShares ETF arm registered inflows of $246bn in 2017, a 76 per cent rise on the $140bn gathered the previous year.

The companies monitor each other’s developments, in a rivalry that has resulted in huge competitive pressures on other asset managers, forcing some to merge to defend their businesses.

A new chapter in the rivalry opened this week after Tim Buckley assumed responsibility as Vanguard chief executive, only the fourth man to have held that position since the company was founded by Jack Bogle in 1975.

Mr Buckley has served his entire career at Vanguard, serving his apprenticeship as an assistant to Mr Bogle and rising though the ranks to become chief investment officer. He succeeded Bill McNabb who has stepped down as chief executive, a position he held since 2008. Mr McNabb, who remains chairman, will now act as an “ambassador” focused on international opportunities.

Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has established a reputation as a ferocious competitor on fund pricing, aggressively cutting costs to win business. It is helped by its mutual fund structure, which means Vanguard is owned by its clients and does not have to pay dividends to external shareholders. Any profits made by Vanguard are recycled to its 20m investors via fee cuts.

Mr Buckley, the son of world-renowned cardiac surgeon Mort Buckley who served as a professor at Harvard, is certain to continue Vanguard’s tradition of reducing fund costs whenever possible.

He regards Vanguard’s philosophy business as “the purest form of capitalism, trying to make a profit for the people that we serve”.

One of his immediate priorities is to invest more in Vanguard’s online wealth management unit, known as Personal Advisor Services, which provides a blend of digital tools and human advice for clients with $50,000 in assets. This unit has gathered about $100bn in assets since its launch in 2015, making it the largest provider of so-called “roboadvice” globally.

Vanguard is expanding in the UK where it began marketing its low-cost funds directly to retail clients last year in a move that brings it directly into competition with fund supermarkets such as Hargreaves Lansdown.

Vanguard has also stepped up its China presence after opening an office in Shanghai as it prepares to sell its funds to the country’s fast-growing market of retail investors.