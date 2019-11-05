Meet the NextGen

Forget the millennials — a new generation of disruptors is on the move
The 19-year-olds who will shape Africa’s future

In a continent with a median age half that of Europe, tech is opening up new vistas for the young

Playwright Clare Barron: ‘If you ask me anything, I want to tell you’

The dramatist shortlisted for this year’s Pulitzer Prize discusses intimacy, oversharing and her new play Dirty Crusty

A new age of collaboration

Luxury fashion brands are imagining their future with the help of emerging talents

Stan — how Eminem’s hit from 2000 gave rise to today’s stan culture

The song stirred controversy, spawned cover versions — and gave rise to a new word