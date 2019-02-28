Q: Pay attention, 007. This is your new vehicle: the Aston Martin Equity.

007: Don’t you mean the Rapide E?

Q: No, they haven’t started making that yet. Let me show you some of the main features of the Equity. Five reverse gears, enabling it go backwards from £19 to £11.13 at a rate of knots.

007: How manoeuvrable is it?

Q: It turns on a sixpence: the Equity accelerated from 0 to +8 per cent in no time on Tuesday, then went from 0 to minus 17 per cent in seconds on Thursday.

007: What’s under here?

Q: Ah, this, I’m particularly proud of: look under the bonnet, and 95 per cent of research and development costs are tucked away on the balance sheet — boosting profit performance . . . Don’t touch that!!!

007: Why not?

Q: That's my earnings adjustment lever — for making one-off costs disappear!

If Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer is tired of constant references to the carmaker’s most famous customer, he should perhaps not sell limited edition replicas of James Bond’s DB5 from the movie Goldfinger, and laud the vehicles’ presence in 12 other films. It only encourages unfortunate analogies. Because since Aston shares came to the market in November, Mr Palmer’s finger has delivered a reverse Midas touch, and the mood music has not been 1983 Bond theme “All Time High” but all time low — to which the shares fell, yet again, on Thursday.

Investors seemed worried that initial public offering costs of £136m, and 20 per cent higher operating expenses, had cut adjusted pre-tax profits by 7 per cent to £68m — or a loss of £68m when the adjustment lever was not deployed. Still, with sales up a quarter to £1.1bn — in line with forecasts — and production volumes at the top end of expectations, some analysts wondered if the handbrake turn was overdone.

However, it may have been Aston’s over-sleek reporting lines that made bystanders jumpy. Volume targets in an IPO year were always going to be set low, so the fact 2019’s were not raised may have disappointed some. Sales hopes had also been lifted by reports of higher-priced special editions, so an in-line result, and more lower-priced Vantage models, looked pedestrian.

But the real red light was arguably the earnings. As Canaccord analysts noted, almost every positive earnings metric had been adjusted for costs, while cash generated from operations was down 35 per cent. This matters when net debt is reported as 2.3 times adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, but the unadjusted earnings to service it have been boosted by capitalising R&D.

If Aston had booked all R&D costs through its profit and loss account instead, its adjusted ebitda would fall from £247m to £45m. That would make net debt 12.4 times ebitda — and the decision not to raise equity in the IPO look like risk taking.

As Mr Palmer tries to steer Aston’s 2019 sales, pricing and product launches, he may find himself in the position of an 007 adversary on a winding Alpine road: with very, very little margin for error.

IAG: the smell of success

British Airways will need to buy more freshly cut flowers. Having recently reversed a cost-cutting decision to remove the flora from its planes’ first-class loos, the airline has now ordered another 18 Boeing 777s, with options on another 24 — all of which will need to be kept fragrant for well-lubricated long-haul high rollers. Fortunately, Thursday’s full-year results from BA owner IAG suggest the business can well afford all of this.

With revenue up 7 per cent, ahead of forecasts, and pre-tax profit before exceptional rising 10 per cent to €3bn, the airline group was even able to confirm a €700m special dividend. While rivals in the sector have been hit by fuel costs and flight disruption, IAG has again found itself with a strong cash position — as it did last year, when it made €500m of share buybacks. With funding for those new aircraft not required yet — delivery will be between 2022 and 2025 — the company’s distributable reserves stood at €5.7bn.

Analysts liked the look — and the smell — of the IAG presentation. Bernstein’s suggested that a 1.5 per cent rise in passenger unit revenue showed strong demand, and a 0.8 per cent fall in underlying unit cost strong discipline — which together reinforced its strategy of long equity positions in legacy airlines, and short position in struggling low-cost operators. RBC’s felt that changes in customer perception, to turnround IAG’s falling net promoter score, was key to sustaining financial performance. British Airways managed to exceed its 2018 NPS target — and the return of the flowers can only help.

However, IAG’s share price remained largely flat — most likely because of other fresh cuts. Earlier this week, index complier MSCI was forced to cut IAG from some of its equity benchmarks, because the group has imposed a cap on non-EU holders of its shares. IAG was trying to prevent any breach of EU ownership rules. But, by falling out of the indices, it has in effect cut demand from the very European investors it needs more of. Blooming marvellous, eh?

