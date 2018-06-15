Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

In a column that reflects on the extraordinary events at the G7 summit and at the peace talks between the US and North Korea, Philip Stephens argues this week that Donald Trump himself poses the greatest current risk to global security.

Whatever the eventual outcome of the nuclear talks, Philip contends that even the hermit kingdom was never the same order of threat as a US president who seems determined to dismantle all of his nation’s alliances.

AT&T ruling is a partial rebuke to Trump

Gillian Tett argues that business leaders cowered before the US president 18 months ago, but the legal judgment to allow a purchase of Time Warner shows his threats are not always to be feared.

Playing chicken at the Irish border

Martin Wolf argues that if both the UK and the EU swerve in time, a compromise deal over the post-Brexit border between NI and the Republic could be done and a crash averted.

The ECB’s mandate

Reza Moghadam explores how far the discussions about who will succeed Mario Draghi are really addressing another question — will the central bank continue to react pragmatically to systemic threats and contagion or revert to its previous narrow role?

Nightmare on the UK high street

British shoppers are abandoning bricks and mortar stores with dire results for a chain of retail brands including M&S and House of Fraser. In a column, I wonder whether we have fallen out of love with shopping, or just with spending as a communal activity.

Trump’s abuse of Trudeau shocked many Americans— Letter from Willem Thorbecke:

John Authers (Smart Money, June 13) notes that investors ignored President Donald Trump’s abusive treatment of Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau. Canadians have fought and died alongside Americans time and again. Bullying his friends may be acceptable to Mr Trump as long as the stock market is up. Many Americans, however, are appalled and Congress would never approve a trade war against its northern neighbour.

Comment by Kowalski on We survived GDPR, now another EU privacy law looms:

People are too blasé about the subject of data protection. As an entrepreneur in the tech scene, I think that not enough consideration is given to the subject by founders and developers. Hence more stringent regulation is needed.

If Turkey can get an EU deal, so can the UK— Letter from Bate Toms:



There are those who say we cannot achieve a bespoke customs deal of this kind. We can. Turkey has a customs union arrangement with the EU that varies sector by sector and does not allow free movement of people. If Turkey can get a deal like that, so can we. We should consider our critical interests in manufacturing and agriculture on a case-by-case basis. A dogmatic approach will serve no one’s interests.



