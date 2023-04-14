Caste prejudice, like racism, is hidden in plain sight. It comes to light when there is good news — the recent move by legislators in Seattle and Toronto to ban caste discrimination, for example — or terrible news, as in reports about the suicides of students from less privileged castes at some of India’s premier medical colleges and institutes of technology. Despite official denials of caste-based discrimination, the families of these young people often allege a history of bullying and abuse by teachers and classmates.

Globally, people are more familiar with the history of racism than the centuries-old caste system, which originated in India as a means of dividing Hindus into hierarchical and hereditary social classes of unequal status, but has spread across South Asia and to the Indian diaspora. “Foreigners of course know of the existence of untouchability. But not being next door to it, they are unable to realise how oppressive it is in its actuality,” wrote the jurist, freedom fighter, politician — and one of India’s most inspiring leaders — Dr BR Ambedkar in the late 1930s in his memoir, Waiting For A Visa.

This is now changing, as a number of recent books by Indian and American writers shine a light on the intricate web of behaviours that surround caste practices. By drawing on their own personal histories, writers such as Yashica Dutt (Coming Out As Dalit, 2019), Sujatha Gidla (Ants Among Elephants, 2017) and Suraj Yengde (Caste Matters, 2019) have interrogated the evils of the caste system, and demanded change.

Last month, Perumal Murugan’s Pyre became the first Tamil novel to be longlisted for the International Booker Prize. First published in Tamil in 2013, and translated into English by Aniruddhan Vasudevan, this slim, tense book follows Saroja and Kumaresan as they face hostility in Kumaresan’s Tamil Nadu village for their inter-caste marriage in the 1980s. “In Indian society, freedom is hostage to the caste system,” Murugan wrote in a 2021 essay. “The space that each caste can inhabit and traverse is clearly demarcated. It is impossible to step out of that space and enter another.”

It requires great will to take on the gravity of who you are in the face of a society that insists you are not equal and therefore not human

If Pyre reads like a chilling primer on how caste violence works, Thenmozhi Soundararajan’s The Trauma of Caste, published last year, is a resounding call to action. Soundararajan was one of six women activists and scholars in the US who — inspired by Black History Month — decided in 2015 to recognise April as Dalit History Month. The word Dalit, meaning “oppressed” or “downtrodden”, has been adopted by members of India’s 200mn Scheduled Castes in place of the term “untouchables”. Soundarajan’s account blends memoir and thoughtful reflection: “Everywhere South Asians go, they bring caste and trauma from caste apartheid,” she writes. “Caste migrates and spreads, re-establishing itself in our new geographies as we arrive as settler colonials.”

Soundararajan’s parents were “a shiny dream of Dalit accomplishment” — doctors who used their privilege to flee caste apartheid, becoming one of the first Tamil families to move to Los Angeles in the 1970s. But they were under constant pressure to hide their caste, and in doing so carry the burden of “passing”, and Soundarajan has her own memories of facing discrimination from fellow students. Part of her aim with this book is to reclaim dignity, and part is to remind upper-caste Hindus and members of other dominant groups by virtue of race, wealth or status of how trapped they have become inside the cages of caste.

To understand why the rigid barriers of caste had not been dismantled in the 76 years of Indian freedom, I turned to Manoj Mitta’s enlightening history, Caste Pride, to be published this month. In this book, Mitta, a reporter and former editor, follows court battles between liberal and hardline Hindus from the 18th century to the present day over issues such as widow remarriage and the ban of sati (the practice of widow burning), both fiercely opposed by orthodox and upper-caste Hindus of the time. Mitta’s assessment is blunt: “The world’s largest democracy is still mired in caste, whatever its avatar and however much it is camouflaged.”

The need to dismantle the caste system has long been acknowledged, but in practice, despite laws that clearly ban caste discrimination, it has persisted. But a bold and resourceful generation of writers and activists is offering new hope by demanding sweeping structural changes and unhindered access to intellectual resources as well as land and capital, as much as an end to caste atrocities and violence. These battles — fought in academia, the courts, in everyday social life — evolve as the concept of caste itself evolves, and often result in an aggressive backlash.

“It requires great will to take on the gravity of who you are in the face of a society that insists you are not equal and therefore not human,” Soundararajan writes. “We must find a way to our humanity or perish.”

Join our online book group on Facebook at FT Books Café





