Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Chinese authorities have shut down Wuhan transport networks in its efforts to contain the outbreak of a deadly Sars-like virus. Plus, the stock market value of Tesla topped $100bn for the first time on Wednesday, and Boeing’s new chief executive, David Calhoun, insists the 737 Max will fly again. Plus, the FT’s Tim Bradshaw takes a look at the competitive market for food delivery apps, and which companies are fighting to take your order.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.