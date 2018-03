Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Stephen Hawking inspired generations with an interest in theoretical physics and the workings of the universe - all the while battling an incurable illness that would eventually leave him paralysed and unable to speak unaided. Ursula Milton discusses his legacy with the FT's Clive Cookson and Aliya Ram and Katherine Mathieson, chief executive of the British Science Association. Music by David Sappa