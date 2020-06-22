Art of Fashion: jewellery

Lucia Silvestri reflects on four decades at Bulgari, fashion designers photograph their jewellery and George Easton dreams up jewels for ‘The Crown’
The other crown jewels

Wallis Simpson’s jewellery, like her life, defied conventional tastes

How wood became luxe

Combined with gold and diamonds, jewellers are reimagining wood as a precious material

Bulgari’s dynamic duo: Jean-Christophe Babin and Lucia Silvestri

The CEO and creative director reflect on design, Covid-19 and nine years of growth under LVMH

The enduring appeal of the Hermès bangle

The French house’s enamel bracelets are classic, grown-up and pleasingly heavy