Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Global investment banks are shedding almost 30,000 jobs as the outlook for the sector deteriorates, BlackRock buys an $870m stake in Authentic Brands, which owns the brand rights to Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley and British workers travelling to the EU will be unable to carry out even basic business tasks after a no-deal Brexit unless they navigate a complex web of work permits. Plus, money manager and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a New York jail cell on Saturday. The FT’s Kadhim Shubber explains what this might mean for the alleged victims.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.