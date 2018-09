Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Is the pram in the hall really the enemy of good art? We ask Lara Feigel, author of Free Woman: Life, Liberation and Doris Lessing, and the FT's Isabel Berwick. And later, Gris talks to comedian Deborah Frances-White, host of the hit podcast The Guilty Feminist, about self-confidence, male privilege and her years as a Jehovah's Witness.