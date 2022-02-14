A weekly digest of content available through the FT free schools programme for students aged 16-19, their teachers and schools around the world. Register and create your own account here.

Free FT webinar for schools: engaging with climate change. Register here and watch on 1 March 2022

European scientists in ‘landmark’ nuclear fusion breakthrough

Experiment at UK’s JET facility boosts hope that clean power source could soon be harnessed commercially

How could sanctions against Russia hit European economies?

Europe’s energy, trade, manufacturing, banking and markets may be affected if Moscow invades Ukraine

BP’s climate plans are the best defence against a tax raid

UK oil and gas producer offers details on its low-carbon strategy as calls grow for windfall levy on profits

American football: the racism lawsuit overshadowing the Super Bowl

On the eve of the NFL’s biggest game, a black coach claims discriminatory hiring practices are widespread in the league

UK moves to stop children watching porn on social media platforms

Twitter and Reddit will be legally required to verify users’ age under planned online safety law

IB DP History: Ned Riley picks for Soviet control: Ukraine through the lens of history. Read all our History picks here

Politics: Graham Goodlad picks for Devolution: Gove calls for devolution of control of business rates to England’s mayors. Read all our Politics picks here

Economics: Gavin Clarke picks for Merit goods: NHS waiting lists will grow for 2 more years, health service admits. Read all our Economics picks here

Geography: Alasdair Monteith picks for Changing Spaces: Five takeaways from the UK’s levelling-up plan. Read all our Geography picks here

Business: Peter McGinn picks for Business growth: Amazon and Nike evaluate separate bids to buy Peloton. Read all our Business picks here

IB DP Theory of knowledge: Read all our Theory of Knowledge picks here

UK regulator makes inquiries into IT systems contracts after school backlash

Charlie McKeever from Devonport High School for Boys picks UK tech group WANdisco adopts four-day working week. WANdisco saw an increase in productivity as a result of giving its employees an extra day off. Whilst some would call this counterproductive, I see this as innovative, and believe this will be the future of working for UK employees.

Jatin Agarwal at St Joseph’s Institution International picks Employers beware: hybrid work weakens loyalty. This article highlights the impact of Covid-19 and working from home on workers’ loyalties and attachment to their employers before delving deep into how this could impact the future of work as a whole.

Football: the business case for the women’s game

Podcast: Drone warfare. Changing the face of conflict in Ukraine, Ethiopia and the Middle East