Schools digest: Fusion, sanctions, windfall tax, climate webinar
A weekly digest of content available through the FT free schools programme for students aged 16-19, their teachers and schools around the world. Register and create your own account here.
Noticeboard
Free FT webinar for schools: engaging with climate change. Register here and watch on 1 March 2022
Schools competition: how do we make social video platforms kinder? Entries open for FT competition with Ofcom. Deadline 25 February 2022
Calling all teenagers: could you write an article for the FT? Our annual young financial journalist of the year competition with LIBF offers cash prizes and more. Deadline 18 March 2022
How to make parliament representative? Entries open for our competition with the Political Studies Association and Association of Citizenship Studies. Deadline 25 May 2022
Five things to read
European scientists in ‘landmark’ nuclear fusion breakthrough
Experiment at UK’s JET facility boosts hope that clean power source could soon be harnessed commercially
How could sanctions against Russia hit European economies?
Europe’s energy, trade, manufacturing, banking and markets may be affected if Moscow invades Ukraine
BP’s climate plans are the best defence against a tax raid
UK oil and gas producer offers details on its low-carbon strategy as calls grow for windfall levy on profits
American football: the racism lawsuit overshadowing the Super Bowl
On the eve of the NFL’s biggest game, a black coach claims discriminatory hiring practices are widespread in the league
UK moves to stop children watching porn on social media platforms
Twitter and Reddit will be legally required to verify users’ age under planned online safety law
Teacher resources
IB DP History: Ned Riley picks for Soviet control: Ukraine through the lens of history. Read all our History picks here
Politics: Graham Goodlad picks for Devolution: Gove calls for devolution of control of business rates to England’s mayors. Read all our Politics picks here
Economics: Gavin Clarke picks for Merit goods: NHS waiting lists will grow for 2 more years, health service admits. Read all our Economics picks here
Geography: Alasdair Monteith picks for Changing Spaces: Five takeaways from the UK’s levelling-up plan. Read all our Geography picks here
Business: Peter McGinn picks for Business growth: Amazon and Nike evaluate separate bids to buy Peloton. Read all our Business picks here
IB DP Theory of knowledge: Read all our Theory of Knowledge picks here
Tweet of the week
UK regulator makes inquiries into IT systems contracts after school backlash
Student picks
Charlie McKeever from Devonport High School for Boys picks UK tech group WANdisco adopts four-day working week. WANdisco saw an increase in productivity as a result of giving its employees an extra day off. Whilst some would call this counterproductive, I see this as innovative, and believe this will be the future of working for UK employees.
Jatin Agarwal at St Joseph’s Institution International picks Employers beware: hybrid work weakens loyalty. This article highlights the impact of Covid-19 and working from home on workers’ loyalties and attachment to their employers before delving deep into how this could impact the future of work as a whole.
One to watch
Football: the business case for the women’s game
Listen up
Podcast: Drone warfare. Changing the face of conflict in Ukraine, Ethiopia and the Middle East
