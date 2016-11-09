US chief executives write open letter to Trump seeking reassurances

Chief executives from more than 1,100 US companies, including Boeing, Coca-Cola and Caterpillar, have written an open letter to Donald Trump, warning of “an urgent need to restore faith in our vital economic and government institutions” after the election.

The letter comes as some businesses express concern about uncertainty and threats to trade in the wake of Mr Trump’s victory, but see opportunities in possible tax cuts and deregulation.

In the chief executives’ letter, prepared for whichever candidate won the presidential election, they say they are committed to reuniting the country “after this particularly difficult election, and warn that businesses and communities cannot prosper “in a country that is divided and distrustful”.

Other signatories to the letter, organised by the National Association of Manufacturers, include the chief executives of Pfizer, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Eli Lilly and Cargill.

US businesses and industry groups were generally not supporters of Mr Trump. Only 17 per cent of trade associations thought his presidency would be best for their members, compared with 39 per cent favouring Hillary Clinton, a recent survey by the Financial Times found.

Not one chief executive of the 100 largest companies in the US had given money to Mr Trump’s campaign by August, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Companies including United Technologies and Ford were attacked by Mr Trump during the campaign for relocating production out of the US to Mexico and other countries with lower labour costs, and every business with an international supply chain or market is nervous about potential disruption from new trade barriers.

But businesses are also looking for opportunities to work with his administration to achieve their policy goals, including measures to stimulate economic growth.

Jay Timmons, president of the NAM, said: “When you have an economy that’s not working as it should, with people being displaced out of jobs, frustrated with their economic progress and with their families’ standing, then you’re going to have this kind of negative response and reaction … But the solution is what the business community offers.”

One clear gain for businesses in Mr Trump’s programme is his proposed cut in federal business taxes to 15 per cent, from the current 35 per cent.

The big US banks are likely to see Mr Trump’s victory as a positive. He has sent mixed signals on financial regulation, but said he wants a policy that is “close to dismantling” Dodd-Frank, the 2010 Wall Street reform act. That law imposed a host of tough rules on the banks and created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has held them to higher regulatory standards.

Some analysts suggest that Mr Trump’s rhetoric may run ahead of reality.

“Trump has said he’s going to tear up Dodd-Frank and the Affordable Care Act; I don’t think he can do either,” said John Stadtler, head of the financial services practice at PwC in New York.

“I don’t think he’ll be able to undo the CFPB either, but he will certainly drive change.”

Still, Mr Trump has also suggested he wants tighter regulation of banks through a “21st century Glass-Steagall”: the 1933 law that kept commercial banks out of investment banking and insurance, which was repealed in 1999.

The most positive news for the banks is the senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who have been critical of the big banks, will be shut out of policymaking.

Privately, many top bankers said they resented the way Ms Warren’s wing of the Democratic party appeared to have taken control of financial policy. In particular, they said they worried that potential candidates to serve as Treasury secretary — including Larry Fink, the chairman of BlackRock — seemed to have been blacklisted by Ms Warren, because of their experience on Wall Street.

However, if a Trump presidency means that a December interest rate rise is less likely — and financial markets suggested it was, late on Tuesday — then banks will not be pleased. A steeper yield curve normally means higher income for banks, which earn big chunks of their profits from the difference between short-term and long-term rates.

For retailers and consumer goods companies tax reductions could help, but Mr Trump’s immigration and trade policies could have a bigger and more damaging impact, analysts said.

Neil Saunders, an analyst at Conlumino, said: “Mr Trump’s policies could be quite far-reaching for retail, especially in terms of the labour market becoming more restricted [if immigration is curbed] and products becoming more expensive if import taxes are introduced. The latter is a major issue given how interconnected supply chains are.”

Mr Trump has already singled out Mondelez International, which makes Oreos, for shifting some of its production to Mexico.

However, Mr Saunders added that Congress could temper Mr Trump’s more radical proposals.

Another industry that could benefit from Mr Trump’s presidency is oil and gas. He has proposed opening up new areas for oil and gas development, including federal lands and waters that are presently closed to exploration, and promised to “rescind all job-destroying Obama executive actions”.

Jack Gerard, president of the American Petroleum Institute, the industry group, said there was “not a lot” of detail about Mr Trump’s plans, but his pledges could mean he would stem and reverse the “tsunami” of new federal regulations on oil and gas put forward by the Obama administration.

Mr Gerard added that Mr Trump’s support for new pipeline projects could help unlock investment that had been held up by objections raised by the Obama administration.

Some companies in other sectors may have less of a free hand. Mr Trump’s victory could be bad news for AT&T’s proposed $85.4bn takeover of Time Warner.

The combination of America’s largest telecoms group by market value with the owner of HBO, CNN and Warner Bros was announced last month. The deal faces a year of regulatory scrutiny.

But in a speech last month Mr Trump said he would block the transaction. “AT&T is buying Time Warner and thus CNN, a deal we will not approve in my administration because it’s too much concentration of power in the hands of too few,” he said.