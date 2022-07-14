A thin game failed all around the online duplicate room. However, by following a simple precept, the contract should be brought home.

Bidding

Dealer: North E/W Game

North East South West 1C NB 1H NB 3D NB 4H

North’s 3D bid was a Splinter bid, indicating 4-card heart support and sufficient values for game.

Since 2D would have been a natural forcing reverse, 3D had to be artificial; he did not need to re-bid 4D.

Many West players started with 7♠, although a trump is likely to be better. East won with Q♠ and returned a diamond. West took this and led 3♠. When declarer won A♠, he should not try to draw trumps and those who drew two rounds always failed.

Whenever you have too few tricks — or too many losers — always hesitate before drawing trumps. Here, you hold very few winners; dummy’s clubs must be established, at least one diamond from hand ruffed, and trumps used separately. Entries must be assessed carefully.

As soon as declarer wins the second spade with A♠, work must start: A♣ cashed, followed by a low club ruff in hand. A diamond ruff in dummy and a second low club ruff. There is no need to trump the last diamond in dummy, since this has now turned into a dummy reversal. Declarer can now draw the three rounds of trumps required, saving A♥ until the final round. Now K♣ is cashed, felling East’s Q♣, and the fifth club is declarer’s tenth trick