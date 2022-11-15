Should you overpay on your student loan to try and beat rising interest rates? Or are you better off putting your hard-earned salary towards other things? Presenter Claer Barrett hears from recent graduate James who is struggling with these very questions, and speaks to Ben Waltmann, research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Ben explains how student loan repayments work and what the statistics tell us about repayments. Plus, FT columnist and former financial adviser Jason Butler gives his view on how graduates should approach their loans as part of a long-term financial plan.

Money Clinic is keen to hear from listeners and readers. If you would like to get in touch, please email us at money@FT.com or DM Claer on social media. She is @ClaerB on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love and Philippa Goodrich. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

