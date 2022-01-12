Shiza Shahid in the kitchen at her home in Los Angeles © Rich Stapleton

Shiza Shahid, of Our Place cookware and ex-CEO of the Malala Fund

“Oat milk for making haldi doodh [turmeric lattes], chai or smoothies in the morning; iced matcha for an afternoon pick-me-up; berries – I’ll have them in yoghurt, drinks, or on their own; and kombucha because I love the fruity, bubbly flavour as I wind down in the evening.”

Zest & Zing White Truffle Sea Salt – Kinmonth’s fridge favourite – in a c1820 salt cellar. Behind is the Venetian Damask wallpaper he designed for Chelsea textiles © Tessa Traeger

Patrick Kinmonth, artist and designer

“White Truffle Sea Salt from Zest & Zing – it’s a major upgrade for a boiled egg. Also Polish dried sausages or ‘kabanos’, charcuterie from Cornish Charcuterie in Norton Barton, and salads, vegetables and edible flowers from our organic smallholding in north Devon.”

Food artist and social-media star Laila Gohar © Adrianna Glaviano Gohar’s favourite champagne, Perrier Jouet, in a vintage Christofle wine holder © Adrianna Glaviano

Laila Gohar, food artist

“In my fridge you’ll always find capers, anchovies, butter and champagne – I am 100 per cent loyal to Perrier-Jouët. I especially love the Blanc de Blancs.”

Leanne Shapton, author and artist

“Bags of ice – I use so much ice. There’s also always Ortiz anchovies, smoked trout, Heinz ketchup and pickle: Branston pickle, pickled fiddlehead ferns, pickled Brussels sprouts and bread-and-butter pickle.”

Glass bottles of water in de Cotiis’s fridge: “Water in plastic is a no-no” © Stefan Giftthaler

Vincenzo de Cotiis, architect and artist

“Carefully selected water in glass bottles. I like St Georges which is the purest water I’ve ever tasted. Water in plastic is a no-no: it contaminates everything, including your thoughts. And there’s usually some Dom Pérignon.”

Rufus Wainwright at his home in LA © Arianna Lago “Like a posh velveeta”: Babybels © Arianna Lago

Rufus Wainwright, musician and composer

“Mini Babybel cheeses – they probably shouldn’t be there, they’re like a posh Velveeta. When I have my Babybel, it’s me thinking I’m fancy when I’m not. And then maple syrup – I always have to have plenty around just to prove I’m Canadian. I put it in my tea and coffee and occasionally, if I’m having a bad day, I’ll take a couple of swigs right from the bottle instead of having a glass of wine.”

White Mausu peanut rayu, £8.95 © Ellius Grace

Sinéad Burke, disability activist and CEO of accessibility consultancy Tilting the Lens

“Basic items that allow me to eat without much preparation. I’m not very domesticated. I always have Parmesan, spinach, kimchi, Diet Coke. And peanut rayu made by an amazing Irish company called White Mausu. It’s a nutty, spicy condiment that you can put on absolutely anything.” White Mausu peanut rayu, €36 for six jars

Sake and pickled plums, always found in Mouzat’s fridge © Alex Crétey Systermans

Virginie Mouzat, former fashion and lifestyle editor of French Vanity Fair

“Fermented Japanese prunes, called ume. They are very salty, so you have to have them on a neutral base – I just eat one with white rice and it’s fabulous.”

Ken Fulk, interior designer

“Oat milk for my morning coffee and splits of Ruinart rosé champagne for guests. If you’re offered champagne, never refuse – or so the saying goes.”

San Pellegrino water, a staple of Rita Konig’s fridge © Rodrigo Carmuega

Rita Konig, interior designer

“White wine, San Pellegrino, tonic water and a bar of Italian dark chocolate with almonds from Supermarket of Dreams on Holland Park Avenue. I have two fridges – one for drinks and the other for food, which tends to be feast or famine. I am envious of those American fridges that are so perfectly styled, full of glass Tupperwares with delicious things in. Mine is sadly not like that.”

Kean Etro, fashion designer

“Delfanti black garlic. I love garlic because it’s a natural antibiotic.”

Food writer Claudia Roden at home in London © Lydia Goldblatt

Claudia Roden, food writer

“I feel that I haven’t got anything if I don’t have plenty of vegetables – peppers, tomatoes, aubergines, courgettes, radishes, cucumber – as well as a few cheeses and salamis. I also have tahini, harissa and things that I make, such as boiled lemons in olive oil, tapenade and muhammara, a pepper and walnut paste. And leftovers. Whenever I have friends and family around to eat I always, always overproduce.”

T-Michael, fashion designer

“A hot chilli paste from Ghana called shito. Aubergines. Miso paste. Soy. Parmesan. Franciacorta. Pancetta. And fresh, fiery Scotch bonnets.”

Gucci Westman, make-up artist and founder of Atelier Westman

“Homemade almond milk, blueberries, avocados and probiotics from SEED, Moon Juice and The Nue Co – I like to add them to my morning smoothie, which is a simple way to make sure I’m giving my body what it needs.”

Gallerist and curator Arthur de Villepin at home in Hong Kong © Amanda Kho Tabasco is one of de Villepin’s fridge staples © Amanda Kho

Arthur de Villepin, gallerist

“Lemons - to have in hot water every morning, Dijon mustard and then pecorino, pancetta and tomatoes – the ingredients for my favourite dish, pasta all’amatriciana. I like my food spicy, so I’ll usually have a bottle of Tabasco hanging around as well.”

Jake Tapper, CNN anchor and author

“Hard-boiled eggs because they are the perfect snack food that’s also healthy.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, actress

“Santa Cruz organic lemonade, Président unsalted butter, Frank’s RedHot sauce, olives and a gorgeous selection of lettuces and fresh veggies. For parsley or anything like that, I cut the bottoms off and keep them in water so basically my fridge has plants in it; there are flowering things everywhere. And I’m also obsessed with vanilla hemp milk.”

A bottle of Chardonnay is a staple in Salvagni’s fridge © Jeff Hahn

Achille Salvagni, designer and architect

“A bottle of chilled Chardonnay – I don’t mind which label, I don’t have a favourite – and avocado, which I eat every morning on a piece of toast with a drop of olive oil. That’s been my signature breakfast for almost 10 years.”

Thelma Golden’s kitchen essentials include teas from Serengeti Teas & Spices © Makeda Sandford

Thelma Golden, director of The Studio Museum in Harlem

“Oatly oat milk, Trader Joe’s pineapple juice, Olipop root beer and Serengeti chai tea. There are endless condiments, including Tamarind Oh! from Essie Spice that I use on everything from poultry to vegetables. I also have greens from the Harlem Farmers’ Market, and there is always ice cream from Sugar Hill Creamery. They once named a flavour for me – Golden Chai – and I’m hoping they’ll bring it back.”

Nicolas Gabard, founder of Husbands Paris

“Cheese, to feed my stomach. It’s shameful but I can’t cook. So when I am alone at home, I have the small pleasure of watching an old film with good wine and cheese. I apologise for being so obviously French.”





