What if the DUP was in charge of the Brexit negotiations?

The Democratic Unionist party’s hardball negotiations with UK prime minister Theresa May, have led to suggestions that they should take over Brexit talks. So would the inflexible Protestant party really take Brussels by storm?

Michel Barnier (combing hair): . . . And that is the end of our ninth session on ECJ competence and non-discrimination of medical qualifications of EU nationals resident in the UK. The most interesting so far!

DUP (bursting through door): Shut up.

Barnier: Excuse-moi?

DUP: Is this room 17?

Barnier: Yes. Close the door as you leave.

DUP: We will do no such thing.

Barnier: But you are not invited.

DUP: Yes, we are, Frenchman. The British government has requested all parties’ presence at the negotiating table.

Barnier: I think they mean a different negotiating table. Monsieur Davis and I have already struck up a special partnership.

DUP: A partnership between two men is wrong.

Barnier: But we have already agreed almost everything —

David Davis: [Inaudible due to gag in his mouth]

Barnier: Although, as we say, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.

DUP: Nothing is agreed until we agree not to punch you in the face.

Davis (freeing himself from gag): Actually, it’s really OK: we’ve negotiated the best possible disast —

DUP: Shut up, Englishman.

Barnier: I am sorry, but who are you?

DUP: We represent the people of Northern Ireland.

Barnier: Could you be more specific?

Davis: The cold bit near Scotland. You could have it as part of the divorce bi-

DUP: We protect the Union.

Barnier: But that is my job.

DUP: It would be madness to separate ourselves from the biggest market across the water. Especially when we have so much violent history in common.

Barnier: But that is my line.

DUP: The people of Northern Ireland must be respected in these Brexit talks.

Barnier: Do they want to leave the customs union?

DUP: Actually they voted Remain. But the Democratic Unionist party demands Brexit.

Barnier: Ah, I see — are you democratic in the EU sense?

DUP: We have points of serious principle that we want to raise in these talks.

Barnier: Such as?

DUP: Give us your money.

Barnier: Now I understand — you are related to Bob Geldof?

DUP: That is outrageous. Robert Geldof is an Irish citizen. Are you putting the Good Friday Agreement in jeopardy?

Davis: Like you did by opposing it in 1998?

DUP: We are not here to fight the battles of the past. We are here to fight the battles of the future. We want £100bn for Northern Ireland’s vital space shuttle industry.

Barnier: But you don’t have a space shuttle industry?

DUP: Precisely! And we want £10bn for a tunnel to the Republic of Ireland.

Barnier: But you can just walk across the border?

DUP: No, no, no. We are leaving the customs union to increase trade. Which means we will need to introduce customs checks, which may reduce trade. So we will need a tunnel.

Barnier: Won’t that defeat the point?

DUP: Not at all. The tunnel will be one-way.

Barnier: Remind me, what is the population of Northern Ireland?

DUP: 1m, not counting the Catholics.

Barnier: Alors, one-tenth of Greece.

DUP: You have obviously never negotiated with the DUP. We haven’t even booked a return ticket home.

Barnier: You have obviously never negotiated with the EU. We actually live here.



