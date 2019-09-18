With the last of the summer music festivals having shut up shop, the spotlight is turning to the world’s opera houses. By next week the major opera companies in Berlin, London, Munich, New York and Paris will all be up and running with their new seasons.

This time last year the Royal Opera cleared the decks right through to November for cycles of Wagner’s Der Ring des Nibelungen. This year it has gone for a “soft launch”: revivals of two tried-and-tested productions, Mozart’s Don Giovanni and Massenet’s Werther.

Of the two, the Massenet is easily the more interesting. For the best part of 20 years Juan Diego Flórez has been recognised as the Rossini tenor par excellence, but more recently he has ventured into later Romantic, bigger operas. Werther is the first of these he has sung at the Royal Opera. The title role stretches him to his limits, and the diamond brilliance of his tenor is not always what is wanted, but Flórez is a class act. He sings the music with pristine elegance, rising to an exceptional “Pourquoi me réveiller”, and is touchingly restrained in Werther’s death scene. In his clean-cut, Italianate lyricism and slightly stiff persona, he recalls the Werther of Alfredo Kraus a generation ago.

Alongside him, Isabel Leonard captures the essential ordinariness of Charlotte (so wickedly lampooned by Thackeray), but at the expense of her portrayal coming across as undercooked. In the smaller roles Jacques Imbrailo is well cast as Albert and Heather Engebretson is perfection as vivacious young Sophie.

Neither of those two can swing the opera’s fortunes, but the conductor certainly can, and Edward Gardner is outstanding. He accompanies Flórez with sensitivity, but the rich power of Massenet’s late Romantic orchestra is never short-changed, and the orchestral sound has an ideally French bloom and some air within it. The duo heading this revival do not surrender to the passion and intensity of the opera as their immediate predecessors (Joyce DiDonato and Vittorio Grigolo) did in 2016, but there is still much to enjoy.

★★★★☆

The revival of Don Giovanni is several degrees less stimulating, mainly because the conductor, Hartmut Haenchen, favours solid Mozart in the old style. In this opera, too, everything revolves around the title role, the archetype of the #MeToo seducer who abuses his aristocratic privilege. Erwin Schrott, returning to a role he has sung here before, has a glorious bass-baritone with charisma to burn, but has become decidedly cavalier about the music.

Erwin Schrott and Myrto Papatanasiu in Don Giovanni' © Mark Douet

There is just enough contrast between Malin Byström’s assertive Donna Anna and the Donna Elvira of Myrto Papatanasiu with her Greek tragedy queen gestures. Louise Alder is a notably good Zerlina, Daniel Behle an accomplished Don Ottavio, and Roberto Tagliavini sings well as Leporello without igniting any comic spark, though that may be a lingering feature of Kasper Holten’s production. This revival’s new ending, which reinstates part of the final sextet that Holten cut, is neither one thing nor the other, and really does not work.

★★★☆☆

‘Werther’ to October 5, ‘Don Giovanni’ to October 10, roh.org.uk