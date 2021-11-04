Fashion shows these days can seem less like a display of creative prowess and more like a chance for billionaire businessmen to show off their spoils.

Take Gucci’s latest collection, shown in Los Angeles, where the €7.4bn-revenue brand shut down a block of Hollywood Boulevard — during rush hour, no less — in front of the iconic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. The financial and logistical might that it required was impressive, surpassed only by the Oscars in terms of scope and ambition.

The brand’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, then sent more than a hundred models down the sidewalks, their logoed mules or snakeskin boots shuffling across the stars of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Creative director Alessandro Michele hinted at old Hollywood glamour with feathered boas . . . . . . and see-through, floor-sweeping robes edged in feathers

The front row was stacked with A-listers — Gwyneth Paltrow in her famed burgundy velvet Gucci suit she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 1996, Billie Eilish, Dakota Johnson — while Jared Leto and Macaulay Culkin took turns on the runway. Magazine editors, influencers and other VIPs were flown in from around the world. Even for a city like LA, that sees its fair share of splashy events, it was one for the memory books.

The cost must have been immense, but Gucci is a sprawling global brand, responsible for more than half of group sales and 84 per cent of profits at parent company Kering.

On the catwalk-cum-sidewalk, Michele continued to tweak and update a formula that has doubled Gucci’s sales since he was first installed as creative director in 2015. It’s a vast and varied aesthetic that mixes the literary and the libidinous, a bit of naughty librarian gone wild.

There were hints of old Hollywood glamour woven throughout, like in the lingerie-inspired tiered gowns of lace and campy boas; there was a bit of cheeky dominatrix in the latex camisoles and tube tops, while boudoir femme fatales were conjured with diaphanous robes edged in feathers. Fred Astaire elegance could be seen in the shimmery three-piece suits cut with a slight 1970s swagger while the dramatic broad shoulders on some jackets alluded to 1980s power suiting. And was that a sly swipe at LA’s penchant for athleisure in the ribbed tights worn with trainers and oversized blazers?

Logoed catsuits and tights worn with trainers and heels nodded to athleisure . . . . . . and ‘friends of Gucci’, including Macaulay Culkin, walked the runway alongside models

Gucci collections are an embarrassment of riches, and this was no exception. After the show, Michele talked about being inspired by the idea of the movies, and that Gucci has long been “bound to cinema”. He loved the idea of contrasting the eccentrics he saw in the streets of Hollywood with the goddesses of the silver screen, and he was successful in projecting that tension in his collection, where he wanted to explore the “creepy world of Hollywood. It’s a bit dark.”

There’s a depth to the work that can often be hard to absorb, like in the cowboy references that he revealed weren’t nods to John Wayne but actually inspired by queer subcultures and fetishism. Some of the jewellery was modelled after sex toys.

Some looks were inspired by the eccentrics Michele spotted on the streets of Hollywood . . . . . . while others included references to queer subcultures and fetishism

These layers of product are good for brand image — the overloaded styling has been a hit on Instagram — and is good for business. The magpie look has attracted a huge celebrity following, and consumers gobble up the goods each season. The brand makes a good amount from its ready-to-wear, which gives it bragging rights over competitors that rely on beauty and bags for profits.

But still, there is a feeling that the brand may be spinning its wheels. “Brand fatigue seems to be an issue,” said Luca Solca, senior analyst of luxury goods at Bernstein. “Gucci produced the best relaunch in the history of the luxury and fashion industry six years ago. But since then its approach seems to have been ‘more of the same’ aesthetic.”

Dominatrix-style latex tube tops were paired with romantic lace skirts . . . . . . contrasting more classic looks including broad shouldered blazers and A-line skirts

But Kering executives are feeling optimistic: 2021 is the brand’s centennial anniversary, which it marked with a buzzy collaboration with another Kering-owned powerhouse, Balenciaga, that arrives in stores this month. And then there’s the Lady Gaga-led movie House of Gucci, which will no doubt have a halo effect on the brand.

The proliferation of destination fashion shows seems to be one of the biggest post-Covid-19 trend emerging in the industry, as brands combine their men’s and women’s shows and choose to present away from the traditional fashion weeks tied to global fashion capitals like New York, London and Paris. It’s easier to create a moment away from the hubbub and grind of fashion week’s loaded schedule. It’s also a power play; smaller brands can’t afford to fly out hundreds of guests for a 15-minute show.

Jared Leto sported a relaxed, oversized blazer with a 1980s flavour . . . . . . while models wore 1970s-inspired, shimmering three-piece suits

So Gucci scores points in terms of pure spectacle — the production and execution was what you’d expect of such a global fashion superpower. And yet, there was a missed opportunity to evolve the Gucci look. It was still the sexy, eclectic, over-the-top Gucci we already know. Post-pandemic, will that be enough?

