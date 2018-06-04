Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

The Financial Times is compiling its second list of the UK’s leading management consultants, which are also rated within 15 sectors and 14 different types of work.

To be published online and in print in the autumn of 2018, the list highlights the consultancies most respected by their peers and clients.

Compiled with research company Statista, the results will be based on two surveys — one of consultants giving their views on their peers, the other providing feedback from clients.

We invite partners or executives at management consultancies who want to contribute to the first survey to register here. Once you have signalled your interest, Statista will email you a personalised survey link. You should receive this message within 72 hours of registering.

This survey of consultants will be open from June 4 to June 30 2018. Respondents will be asked to provide assessments of their competitors anonymously.

Participation is free, takes only a few minutes and carries no further obligations after completion. Responses are anonymous and will be aggregated and analysed by Statista.

Beyond traditional management consultancy firms, the list includes advisory divisions of auditing firms and consultancy divisions of technology companies. At the suggestion of FT readers, this year’s list also provides scope for both positive and negative feedback about individual consultancies.

The second survey will be conducted in the summer with an online panel of clients to ensure independence. Consultancies have no input to this process.

For further inquiries, please contact Statista at FTConsultants@statista.com.