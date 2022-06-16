22 ways to stay cool by the pool
Gareth Neal & Kevin Gauld oak and straw Brodgar chair, £3,440, thenewcraftsmen.com
Anest Collective cotton poplin shirt, €720
Studio Tashtego by Tina Vlassopulos terracotta Loop vase, POA
Kióhne Olivia swimsuit, €105
Missoni embroidered cotton Margot blanket, £1,035, and matching cushion, £250
Olivia Walker porcelain Coral bowl, £1,800, thenewcraftsmen.com
Zeus+Dione silk-blend Crocus striped halterneck top, £340, net-a-porter.com
Vincenzo Romanelli bronze Sea Urchin sculpture, 2018, €7,000
Henry Holland Studio Tudor medium earthenware vase, £225, matchesfashion.com
The Backward Vendor leather Hubbard Basket V, £2,880, thenewcraftsmen.com
Brunello Cucinelli hourglass timer, £400, harrods.com
Jil Sander cotton-mix hand-embroidered macramé dress, $3,780
Louis Vuitton Atelier Oï leather hammock, £34,000
Max Mara camel-wool Softy throw, £545, matchesfashion.com
Sarah Madeleine Bru recycled gold vermeil and pearl Sol ring, £355
Racil cashmere Lisbon shorts, £360
Ancient Greek Sandals glass bottle and leather holder, £230, matchesfashion.com
Merak vintage wool Dove rug, $5,470
Vintage 1970s wood sideboard, £7,373, 1stdibs.com
Hunza G crinkle-fabric Juno bikini, £155, harrods.com
Niva Design brass Corallo door handle, $820, artemest.com
