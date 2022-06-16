Aylin Bayhan

Gareth Neal & Kevin Gauld oak and straw Brodgar chair, £3,440, thenewcraftsmen.com

Anest Collective cotton poplin shirt, €720

Studio Tashtego by Tina Vlassopulos terracotta Loop vase, POA

Kióhne Olivia swimsuit, €105

Missoni embroidered cotton Margot blanket, £1,035, and matching cushion, £250

Olivia Walker porcelain Coral bowl, £1,800, thenewcraftsmen.com

Zeus+Dione silk-blend Crocus striped halterneck top, £340, net-a-porter.com

Vincenzo Romanelli bronze Sea Urchin sculpture, 2018, €7,000

Henry Holland Studio Tudor medium earthenware vase, £225, matchesfashion.com

The Backward Vendor leather Hubbard Basket V, £2,880, thenewcraftsmen.com

Brunello Cucinelli hourglass timer, £400, harrods.com

Jil Sander cotton-mix hand-embroidered macramé dress, $3,780

Louis Vuitton Atelier Oï leather hammock, £34,000

Max Mara camel-wool Softy throw, £545, matchesfashion.com

Sarah Madeleine Bru recycled gold vermeil and pearl Sol ring, £355

Racil cashmere Lisbon shorts, £360 

Ancient Greek Sandals glass bottle and leather holder, £230, matchesfashion.com

Merak vintage wool Dove rug, $5,470

Vintage 1970s wood sideboard, £7,373, 1stdibs.com

Hunza G crinkle-fabric Juno bikini, £155, harrods.com

Niva Design brass Corallo door handle, $820, artemest.com

