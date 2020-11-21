Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In his bid to reset the UK government's image, Boris Johnson announced a 10-point plan for a 'green recovery' costing billions of pounds. Will it do enough to tackle climate change and does it risk alienating Johnson's 'Red Wall' supporters? The prime minister has also pledged the biggest investment in defence since the end of the cold war. But is there any strategy behind the spending, and can the UK afford it? Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Pilita Clark, Jim Pickard, Helen Warrell and George Parker. Produced by Josh de la Mare and Anna Dedhar. The sound engineer was Louise Burton and the editor Liam Nolan. Review clips: BBC Breakfast, Ed Miliband Twitter, Parliament TV

Further reading:

-UK government deficit soars to record high on pandemic borrowing

-Britain’s military still faces hard choices despite spending boost

-Half a cheer for Boris Johnson’s green revolution

-Read the latest on UK politics

-Follow @Seb Payne and @George Parker

