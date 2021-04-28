BioNTech’s chief executive has said he is confident the Covid-19 vaccine his company pioneered with Pfizer will work against a new variant circulating in India, where health officials are recording hundreds of thousands of new coronavirus cases a day.



Ugur Sahin, who founded the German biotech with his wife Ozlem Tureci, said BioNTech had developed the vaccine with variants in mind.



“[It] will hold, I’m confident of that,” he said, adding that BioNTech’s early experience developing cancer therapies meant that the company had been prepared for the virus to mutate.



“We come out of cancer medicine and [there] the tumour is constantly changing and mutating . . . So we have experience with these escape mechanisms,” he said, at an online meeting with reporters.



BioNTech says it has investigated more than 30 variants of the virus, including the latest mutation from India. That new variant, known as B.1.617, “has mutations that we have already studied and against which our vaccine is effective”, said Sahin, adding that it left him confident the vaccine would still work.

First recorded in a global database of viral genomes in early October, B.1.617 has circulated in India since and spread internationally. About 20 countries have reported cases, mainly in travellers from India.



BioNTech and Pfizer were the first to bring a Covid-19 shot to market and the first to get regulatory approval for a vaccine using messenger RNA technology, though it is not yet authorised for use in India.

Sahin, who described his jab as a “bulwark” against the spread of the virus, said that even if a new variant evolved that had an impact on efficacy, the mRNA technology behind the vaccine would make it possible to “reinforce the bulwark”.

All of the companies’ production sites for the vaccine outside of the US are located in the EU, and Sahin said he approved of the way the bloc had continued to export coronavirus jabs to other countries.

The EU says it has exported 136m vaccine doses this year, while about 150m have been distributed within the bloc. The US and the UK, in contrast, have exported only very small numbers of shots, although Washington said this week it planned to share 60m doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot in the coming months.

“I think it’s good that we are also exporting vaccines from Europe,” Sahin said. “It is of no use for only Europe to be secure while other countries deal with ever more variants because the virus is still running rampant.”



The devastating surge of Covid-19 in India, which has been recording about 3,000 deaths per day, has increased the pressure on wealthier nations to help lower-income countries still scrambling for vaccines, but also for companies to relinquish intellectual property rights to make it easier to develop and produce the jabs worldwide.

Sahin said it was better to speed up production through existing partnerships than to force companies to share intellectual property rights, noting that BioNTech was working with about 30 companies worldwide to increase supply.

“It’s not a solution just to have the patent right,” he said, arguing that it would be more difficult to control quality. Instead, the company was exploring options to license to other manufacturers, he said, though he added that it would take until the end of 2022 at the earliest for those new partnerships to start producing.



BioNTech was in talks with the UN-backed vaccine alliance Gavi, he said, to find ways to get more jabs to low-income countries. The company, working with Pfizer, aims to produce 2.5bn doses this year.

Sahin also forecast that vaccinated people might need a third shot after nine to 12 months, citing data that already showed the protection conveyed by the vaccine falling from 95 per cent to 91 per cent after six months. Further boosters were likely to be required every 12 to 18 months for years to come, he said, adding that societies would need to learn to live with coronavirus and adapt to new methods to protect those unable or unwilling to get vaccinated.

“In the new normality, we will probably read every couple of weeks or so in the papers about a small outbreak which has been brought under control,” he said. “And we will get used to the new normality, and all the intense emotions that came with Covid will be forgotten.”