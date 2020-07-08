Paper London bandeau bikini top, £75, and Helena bikini bottoms, £75
Clara Baldock and Raphaëlle Helmore

Nannacay Macramê Color bag, $240
Pippa Holt kaftan No 148, £585
Sunspel x John Booth Sun & Clouds Upcycled swim shorts, £145
Brother Vellies Burkina slides, $285
Uma Absolute Anti Aging Body Oil, $70
Burberry Blake sunglasses, £240
Lemlem Luchia swimsuit, €250
Wald Berlin La Vie en Rose anklet, £124
Apnée Sillage swim trunks, €110
Kora Organics Sun-Kissed Glow Body Oil, £52, spacenk.com. Chantecaille Ultra Sun Protection Sunscreen SPF45, £84
Eliurpi hat, £465, farfetch.com
Rodin lipstick, $38
Stella McCartney horse-print all-in-one, £385
Love Brand & Co shirt, £120
Redemption shorts, £311
Vaara Mara paddle suit, £200
Davines Natural Tech Renewing Shampoo, £17.50, libertylondon.com
Monc Conscious Kallio sunglasses, £230
Kjaer Weis Sunlit Glow Flush & Glow Duo, €32
Castañer Joel espadrilles, €115
