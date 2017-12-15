Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

“It’s like an army in there,” says Clive Schlee, the unassuming chief executive officer of Pret A Manger. Peering through the glass of a branch in London’s Victoria, he puts his right hand just above his eyes to the window. Three baristas are serving coffee and he knows them each by name.

“The original Pret vision,” he says, “was French quality with American efficiency.” Speedy cosmopolitan sandwiches for London office workers.

It worked. Started in 1986, Pret could today feed more than one army. The 8,210 Pret employees on its 350 shop floors across Britain — and globally there are more than 500 Prets — serve some 1.5m cups of coffee and 1.55m sandwiches a week in the UK.

Pret opened its first branch in London on Victoria Street, leading towards the Houses of Parliament. It was co-founded by entrepreneurs Sinclair Beecham and Julian Metcalfe, a great-grandson of Lord Curzon, the viceroy of India.

In 2008 Beecham and Metcalfe sold the business for £350m, making a £50m fortune each. Today, 70 per cent of Pret shares belong to Bridgeport Capital and 30 per cent to management and staff.

“I wouldn’t be pretentious enough to say I’m selling a vision of London,” says Schlee. “But it’s certainly a face of it.”

A worker at a branch of Pret in London Victoria © Harry Mitchell

A defining part of Pret’s identity is migrant labour. In March 2017, Pret’s director of human resources told the House of Lords economic affairs select committee that just one in 50 of the applicants for jobs at Pret is British. Some 65 per cent of those working at Pret in the UK are EU migrants. Brexit may change polyglot Pret. But today it stands for an open, international Britain.

With the country wondering if Leave vs Remain has turned into a permanent cultural rift, Pret has emerged as one half of a joke on Twitter: that the London-centric chain is Remain, while Newcastle-based bakery chain Greggs is Leave. The north vs London, sausage roll vs quinoa salads, traditional consumers vs the liberal metropolitan elite.

In 2014, YouGov data revealed that the top regions for a Greggs customer were central Scotland, the north-east and Scottish Borders, and in social grade — a pollster term for social class — C2DE, with £125 a month spare to spend and left-leaning politics.

Making a bacon roll at a branch of Greggs © Harry Mitchell

Meanwhile the top regions for Pret’s average customers were London, East Anglia and the south coast, with a much higher social grade — ABC1 — more than £1,000 a month spare to spend and centrist politics. There was a gender divide too. YouGov identified the average Greggs customer as male and the average Pret customer as female.

But who are the people behind the food?

Magdalena Pruciak, 25, never expected to get a job at Pret. Everyone at Pret calls her Magda. Front of house team leader from Gdańsk in Poland, she left for England three years ago. “I never thought about it,” says Magda. “I came just like that. I had the idea and a week later I was here.”

She had just £100.

“I came with no hostel, no job, no nothing.”

It was a relief to get a job at Pret. Before that, her first job, for more than a year, had been a zero-hours contract at an events company: tables, glasses, settings. “Here,” Magda says. “I have my hours. I have my schedule.”

When Magda works the morning shift, the kitchen starts to come to life at 5am. On those mornings she has to wake up at 4am. They unlock the Pret glass doors and in come the Pret people. From eastern Europe, South America, England, Korea, Ghana.

For the sandwiches she switches on the sort of music you listen to in a gym. And this is what Magda will remember. “The rhythm,” she says. “It’s not sandwiches, it’s the rhythm, how we work.”

“We are coming in the morning, we put on music” — she snaps her fingers — “and everyone is working like that.”

And the rhythms come in batches from 5am until 11am. “Fifty sandwiches, team leaders will be shouting, then 20 wraps.”

Batches: ham hock, egg mayo, Christmas lunch. The easiest to make, Magda says, is an egg mayo. “How many am I supposed to do? How many are coming? How many are already gone?”

It’s like an army in there. Burgundy belts for team members. Black belts for baristas. Blue belts for trainers. Green belts for team leaders. Hair nets for women and beard nets — if they need one — for the men.

There’s a big monster of ingredients coming in . . . I have to be so far ahead to to stop it overpowering us

Everyone thinks they have a weekly food pattern: when to stick firm and choose a salad and when to choose a sausage roll. Pret software shows that soups, salads and fruits peak on a Monday and trail off to the end of the week.

“There are Monday foods and Friday foods,” says Magda.

Sales of comforting desserts and cakes peak on Thursday. Then there’s Friday, when croissants, bacon and breakfast rolls peak. “They are trying to treat themselves at the end of the week.”

Especially this past week: the software shows December 15 is the annual peak for Pret’s sales of bacon baguettes and breakfast sandwiches.

“It’s the drinking that changes how they are eating, I think,” Magda says.

Between the coffee rush and the sandwich stackings, things happen in Pret. Polish team leaders meet Spanish baristas. Romanian trainers meet Lithuanian team leaders.

Magda met her boyfriend in Pret. He was a kitchen team leader green belt from Colombia. “We are all here,” she says. “We are all young. We are all open. We are all new. This is how the couples are starting.”

Magda, like every Pret employee who begins to rise in the company, was taken to the Pret Academy in London, which is how you work your way up the belts.

As you climb the narrow stairs, there are greetings: buenos dias, alo (Romania), ahoj (Czech Republic).

“I felt like I was in Google.”

A worker at a branch of Pret in London Victoria © Harry Mitchell

This training means that 80 per cent of store managers started out on the shop floor. On touchscreens, employees are coached on their personality for Pret values and behaviour. Does this describe you? Is he/she charming to people? Thinks only about their own needs? Sees the good in others? The screens will tell you the attitude Pret needs.

Training takes place on a mock-up shop floor and in rooms called Thatcher, Churchill, Bowie, Beckham, Rowling and Julian and Sinclair. In group games, during the course Leadership for Leaders, Pret gives you a personality test.

“I’m yellow,” said Magda. “I’m empathy. I’m caring about my colleagues and my customers and the emotions and making sure that everyone is happy.”

The personality test gave her something to think about. “I’m not worrying about pushing up the numbers,” she says. “Pret is a good job.”

Londoners used to navigate the city by way of its pubs. I realise I could now do the same with Pret.

“Before Pret,” says Valeria Serban, “I worked on a farm.”

Valeria is a Romanian citizen from Drochia in Moldova. She has been in the UK for only six months and worked at Pret for four of them. “They treat[ed] us like you are nothing on the farm. You came to England but you are no one.”

Romanian citizen Valeria Serban, a former Pret worker © Harry Mitchell

When Valeria put on her Pret uniform she felt like she upgraded. She started her week with an alarm set for 3am. An hour and a half from East Ham to the Pret at Waterloo. For the starting team member package (40 hours a week) of £16,000 a year. “Time would pass so fast on that,” she says. “I would be sleeping. But when I wouldn’t, I would read development books.” The last one was How to Make Friends and Influence People.

“Pret is a good job for an immigrant,” Valeria says. “But let me tell you: when a shop has a Romanian manager, it’s good for Romanians, when a shop has a Lithuanian manager it’s good for them. That’s just the way it is.”

Valeria quit Pret the week before we met, for a better job in retail. She hated making the sandwiches.

“Right now the most hateful one is the Christmas sandwich. Over and over — 100 a day — they just want it so badly.”

That smell. The Christmas sandwich smell. She found it strange.

“Pret — it’s not bad — it helped me get a better job.”

Wages at Pret start at £7.85 an hour. “Tell you the truth,” Valeria says, “at Pret they are not paying you great money. Just the money you need in London to survive.”

But she remembered so much money going through the till.

It takes more than one person to make a Pret Christmas sandwich: it takes a supply chain, with bread coming from Wales, spinach from Spain, apricots from Turkey, cranberries from Canada. Pret has already sold more than 700,000 this year.

When they ate a Christmas sandwich, nobody ever thought about Alin Florin, 31 years old, from Orăștie in Romania. Alin works for the agency Prestige, which supplies cleaning teams to Cranswick Foods, which in turn supplies turkey for the Christmas sandwich.

Every holiday week Pret will sell about 100,000 of these sandwiches. But these are the numbers that matter for Alin: in Barnsley for two years, and working for two years at the plant.

Alin Florin, from Romania, who works at Cranswick Foods, supplier of Pret's sandwich trukey © Harry Mitchell

“You can eat it,” Alin tells me. “Trust me. It’s good. We work hard.”

Factories have rhythms and Cranswick’s has rhythms. Spray, scrub, rinse, repeat. He cleans the machines. And he cleans with a spray gun. Foam. Scrub. Disinfectant.

“What we do,” he says. “The clean. The rules. It’s the best.”

It was never like this in Romania: so many rules, so precise, so accurate. “That was the biggest surprise in England. The rules.”

Alin works in yellow and blue. He says Cranswick is divided into four colours: the red area, the yellow area, the green area and the blue area. And the colours mean four things: arrival, mixing, cooking and packing.

“My favourite people,” says Alin. “Are the blue people and the yellow people.”

“The best-smelling area,” he laughs — “the best-smelling area is the blue packing area.”

£345 a week: a 12-hour shift — 8am to 8pm. Four days on and four days off. “The best part of my day,” he says, “is when it finishes.”

Alin is drinking apple juice in the pub. But he doesn’t come here often. He shakes his head. “It’s not for me.”

“When I came here,” Alin says, his mouth slightly open, “people told me, ‘Watch out, the English are racist. The English are hating immigrants. Be safe.’ But,” he pauses, “they were only nice to me.”

Alin left Romania for the same reasons as all his friends were leaving. “Everyone was going,” he says. “So I wanted to leave.”

He was a forklift driver: every day this is what he had done for nine years. “Then my friend went to Vienna. And I did it there. And then my friend came to Barnsley.” Alin smiles. “Barnsley, my friend said, is where the money’s good.”

It was 2015 when his aeroplane touched down at Luton. “I was feeling nothing when I arrived at Luton. I was feeling — I’m just here for money.”

Little things are different between the English and the immigrants. Little things such as sandwiches. “The English workers are buying sandwiches. But I’m not going to waste my money. I’ve come here for the money. Buying sandwich? Every day? For me it’s too expensive.”

Sometimes, indeed, Alin eats at Greggs. “It’s very cheap,” he says, approvingly.

Salads being prepared at Pret in London Victoria © Harry Mitchell

Greggs' sausage roll production line at its factory near Newcastle upon Tyne © Harry Mitchell

I ask Alin about Pret. He shakes his head. I show him a picture of it on my phone. Alin has never heard of it. “So it goes there? It looks nice.”

We are sitting in a Wetherspoons pub. A copy of Wetherspoons News covered in “Let’s get on with it” stuff about Brexit sits right by Alin’s glass.

“Brexit,” Alin says, “happened because of immigrants. Because the immigrants used to come and want to learn English. Now there are so many of them. This is what it’s like: they come and they can only speak Polish or Romanian in the factory.”

Alin worries about Brexit. “People are leaving since it happened.” The friend who brought him to Barnsley has left.

“But many people are still coming.”

Alin doesn’t want to go back. The one thing he really misses is his niece but, he says, “I want to make my future here.”

At Cranswick Alin has the radio, but outside he can pick his own stuff. The 1980s. The Eagles. Big noise. This is what Alin loves.

Alin wants to travel. Alin is saving. Next year he wants to go to Cancún, Mexico: just for a little. “My brother is a scuba-diving instructor there,” he laughs. “I want to see it.”

Alin loves to travel but he is still saving. “I love to get the train,” he says. “To see other Romanians, in other cities.” He loves to get the train and listen to Elton John. He loves to get the train to Coventry and to Manchester and Northampton. To see it all, England.

The further north you go, the Prets begin to disappear, and the Greggs begin to multiply until you reach Newcastle.

Stuart Nicholson, 53, told me what keeps him up at night. “There’s a big monster of ingredients coming in, and there’s so much of it I have to be so far ahead to stop it overpowering us.”

Stuart is the bakery operations manager at Greggs Balliol Park, the factory that every week produces 4.3m savouries for the “food on the go” chain.

A member of staff at a branch of Greggs in North Tyneside © Harry Mitchell

“With that many coming out,” he says, pointing at the mince-feeding nozzles, “what you are looking at is the palate of Britain.”

Stuart estimates he could feed one in 10 people in Britain a roll a week. Most of the 400 workers are Newcastle-born.

When Stuart has time to relax he likes open spaces: cycling, lakes, walking, playing golf — “But I can’t master it,” he laughs.

But what is always on his mind are the production lines. “If I can make 11m a month,” says Stuart, “then I want to make 11.5m a month. I want to make more. I always want to produce more.”

Stuart has spent his life in baking. When he left school at the age of 16, he used to have to grease bakers’ tins — “to get the crap off” — before the baking began.

He is a Scotsman in Newcastle. “It can be challenging,” he laughs.

What does he think about a Pret person vs a Greggs person?

“How do I put this diplomatically?” he begins. “My view is that a Pret person is someone with more disposable income than a Greggs person. Or people who like to give that perception.

“The Pret brand is trying to say, ‘Look at us, we are the top end of the market.’ What our brand is trying to say is we are here for everyone.”

But he knows that what he bakes is a northern icon. “That’s a Geordie dummy right there,” he laughs, referring to the rolls.

The sausage roll production line at Greggs’s factory © Harry Mitchell

Born in Wigtown in south-west Scotland, Stuart has worked in food for 30 years. “When I started working, there were chicken factories around that would make you never want to eat chicken again.”

But he beams with pride as he points at the production lines. “That is premium product right there.”

The factory gleams.

“We are making a Marks and Spencer-quality product right there, but lots of people who don’t know anything about baking wouldn’t eat it because Greggs made it. That’s ridiculous, I tell you. That is a premium product at an affordable price.”

Stuart is manager now but still a baker at heart.

“I go to restaurants and sniff the rolls to see how fresh they are. It’s who I am. It’s what I know.”

Baristas training at Pret © Harry Mitchell

These are the people you never see. Behind every Greggs, every Pret, on every high street in Britain.

By the spiral freezer watching hundreds of sausage rolls a minute twirl into temperatures of minus 20C, or in the rumble of the heavy goods vehicle pulling out of their logistics depots for Pret at 5am, they seem far away. But the food gets eaten. “This,” says Stuart, “is how you feed Britain.”

Ben Judah is the author of ‘This is London’ (Pan MacMillan UK)

