Disney sharply reduced its losses from video streaming in the second quarter, US inflation dipped to its lowest level since April 2021, and the FT’s Joe Leahy explains China’s crackdown on foreign business due diligence firms, including Capvision, Bain and Mintz.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Disney shaves streaming losses as subscription fees rise

US inflation eases to 4.9% in April as Fed tightening takes effect

China raids multiple offices of international consultancy Capvision

Spotify ejects thousands of AI-made songs in purge of fake streams

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com