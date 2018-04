Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Viktor Orban has been re-elected prime minister of Hungary after presenting his country as under continual attack: from liberal NGOs, the UN, the philanthropist George Soros and the EU. Gideon Rachman discusses what we can expect from Mr Orban's third term in office with the FT's Neil Buckley, who covered the election.