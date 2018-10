Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Disappointing growth projections from Amazon and Snap, the unmasking of a billionaire retailer accused of harassment and how the White House is responding to a group of migrants headed for the US border. Plus, ahead of Brazil’s second round of voting on Sunday, we take a look at the expected presidential winner—and why some fear he might mean the end of Brazilian democracy.