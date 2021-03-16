Chinese groups are testing a tool to continue tracking iPhone users without permission

US airlines are optimistic about the industry after more people flew in the US this past weekend than any time since the start of the pandemic, and companies are turning to tree planting to appeal to eco-conscious consumers.

Plus, the FT’s Patrick McGee explains why some of China’s biggest technology companies are testing a tool to bypass Apple’s new privacy rules.





China’s tech giants test way around Apple’s new privacy rules

https://www.ft.com/content/520ccdae-202f-45f9-a516-5cbe08361c34





US airline chiefs express optimism after busy spring travel weekend

https://www.ft.com/content/08f16182-a8ef-495a-a249-90b68f096e36





Saplings fly off the shelves as consumer brands turn green

https://www.ft.com/content/522e9f1e-711d-40c0-b265-2998c9194fd3?





