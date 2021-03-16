Chinese groups are testing a tool to continue tracking iPhone users without permission
US airlines are optimistic about the industry after more people flew in the US this past weekend than any time since the start of the pandemic, and companies are turning to tree planting to appeal to eco-conscious consumers.
Plus, the FT’s Patrick McGee explains why some of China’s biggest technology companies are testing a tool to bypass Apple’s new privacy rules.
China’s tech giants test way around Apple’s new privacy rules
https://www.ft.com/content/520ccdae-202f-45f9-a516-5cbe08361c34
US airline chiefs express optimism after busy spring travel weekend
https://www.ft.com/content/08f16182-a8ef-495a-a249-90b68f096e36
Saplings fly off the shelves as consumer brands turn green
https://www.ft.com/content/522e9f1e-711d-40c0-b265-2998c9194fd3?
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published