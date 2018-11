Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Interpol, the global police organisation, has appointed its new chief. Usually a quiet affair, the appointment became headline news when it transpired that the frontrunner was a prominent Russian. Anne-Sylvaine Chassany takes a look at the institution with guests Henry Foy, the FT's Moscow bureau chief and Michael Peel, the FT's diplomatic editor.