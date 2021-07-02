Tax agreement looks to force multinational companies to pay global rate of at least 15%

The world’s leading economies have signed up to a plan that looks to force multinational companies to pay a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent, economists believe that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by the end of 20-23, and Robinhood is targeting a valuation of $40bn or more ahead of its public offering. Plus, the FT’s Nicolle Liu explains what the closure of the Apple Daily newspaper means for the media landscape in Hong Kong.





World’s leading economies agree global minimum corporate tax rate

https://www.ft.com/content/d0311794-abcf-4a2a-a8a4-bcabfc4f71fa





Robinhood targets $40bn valuation ahead of IPO

https://www.ft.com/content/7421d913-0f77-4458-9032-59ba32c846f1?





Economists predict at least two US interest rate rises by end of 2023

https://www.ft.com/content/de778e1b-3876-4999-942e-186c2a692a1a





Apple Daily’s death leaves a shadow over free press in Hong Kong

https://www.ft.com/content/c7aa2919-dce1-4196-8d4a-ad9f57c59c4e

